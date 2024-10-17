Nissan Leaf review: How does the OG EV hold up?

Steve Fowler
·6 min read
The Nissan Leaf paved the way for EVs, but how does the car hold up in its newest iteration? (Nissan)
Where once the Nissan Leaf was on its own in the EV world, now there are over 100 different EVs to choose from – and the latest Leaf is unlikely to be one of them. The latest, updated second-generation Leaf has fallen behind rivals in pretty much every respect. It’s still reasonably practical with decent space in the boot and the back, and, in true Nissan fashion, it’s easy to drive with a nice weight to all the controls. Visibility all around is good, too.

But compared with EVs designed and launched in the 2020s, the current Leaf is feeling a little behind the times. It’s 39kWh battery is tiny by comparison with similarly priced rivals meaning you’ll go a maximum of 168 miles on a full charge. And that full charge is likely to take you quite a while, too, and it uses the unusual CHAdeMO charging connections, too.

How we tested

I’ve driven many thousands of miles in a Leaf, including running one of the latest models as my sole family car. It can still take care of family duties these days, but you can do much better for space, quality and range.

Nissan Leaf: From £28,495, Nissan.co.uk

The Leaf with its 39kWh battery offers a maximum range of 168 miles (Nissan)
Independent rating: 5/10

  • Pros: Spacious, affordable

  • Cons: Range, charging speed, quality, lumpy ride

  • Price range: £28,495 to £31,995

  • Battery size: 39kWh

  • Maximum claimed range: 168 miles

  • Miles per kWh: 3.0

  • Maximum charging rate: 50kW

  • Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £2.23

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

Nissan has slimmed down its range so the bigger battery model has disappeared from price lists – probably to send more people in the direction of the bigger (and better) Nissan Ariya. If you’re not likely to venture too far in your EV, the Leaf with its 39kWh battery offers a maximum range of 168 miles – that means probably around 130 in the real world, although if you only drive in town, you might get closer or even beat that official average figure.

When it comes to fast charging, Nissan has stuck with a different route to others with its CHAdeMO port – a slightly different configuration to the now normal CCS chargers. There are still plenty of rapid CHAdeMO chargers around, though, but the fastest speed they’ll deliver power at is 50kW, so Nissan says it’ll take around 60 minutes to get from 20 to 80 per cent charge.

Like all EVs, the Leaf still feels reasonably swift when you put your foot down, getting from zero to 60mph in 7.9 seconds. There’s also one-pedal driving (Nissan calls it e-Pedal), where the car will slow to a complete stop just by lifting off the accelerator. It takes some getting used to, but makes driving a lot easier.

The ride is a bit firm over lumps and bumps, though – another area where the Leaf is showing its age.

Interior, practicality and boot space

Space and practicality is one area where the Leaf still manages to compete. It’s both longer and taller than a Volkswagen Golf, which pays dividends with passenger and luggage space – four people can travel in reasonable comfort: five at a push.

The driving position is a bit too upright for my liking, though, especially with a steering wheel that adjusts only up and down, not in and out – a bit of a rarity these days.

Rear passengers sit a little higher – again, due to where the battery is sited – but that doesn’t affect head room.

The boot is a good size, too, at 435 litres, with Nissan providing a couple of handy netted areas at the side of the luggage area for you to keep your electric charging cables.

Where the Leaf doesn’t really score highly is on the little cubbies that are so useful around a cabin – surprising given how good the Nissan Qashqai is with things like that.

The Nissan Leaf can be bought with ProPilot Assist, a semi-autonomous driving system (Nissan)
Technology, stereo and infotainment

As well as being a pioneer with electric cars generally, Nissan has also been at the forefront of autonomous driving, and the Leaf can be bought with ProPilot Assist – a semi-autonomous driving system that will take care of the acceleration, braking and steering on the motorway. The driver still has to remain in control, but it can make longer journeys considerably more relaxing and Nissan’s system is a good one.

Top spec cars will also get the excellent Around View Monitor that gives a view all around the car for help when parking – it’ll also detect moving objects – but the eight-inch touchscreen is mounted low and feels quite small by today’s standards. It does get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, though.

Tekna models at the top of the range get an upgraded Bose sound system with seven speakers, although – like the standard audio unit – it’s not exactly at the high end of hi-fi.

Prices and running costs

With a starting price of £28,495 for the entry-level Shiro model, the Leaf is one of the more affordable EVs, especially with zero per cent finance and a healthy finance deposit contribution on offer from Nissan – although a little more haggling should see the price drop even further. And it really needs to as it’s feeling more and more outdated every day, although even the cheapest car gets a decent amount of kit.

There are far more efficient EVs out there, too – figures from the Vehicle Certification Agency shows average energy consumption of 3.0m/kWh – not a great result for a modern EV.

The Nissan Leaf is one of the more affordable EVs on the market (Nissan)
Nissan Leaf rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

On a CHAdeMO 50kW fast charge, Nissan says it will take around 60 min to get from 20 to 80 per cent charge but it’s clear that the time is dependent on charging conditions

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

Prices start from £28,495 for the Shiro Leaf, going up to the range-topping Tekna at £31,995 – with zero per cent finance available and deposit contributions to sweeten the deal. We’d still look elsewhere for better value.

Does Nissan replace batteries for free?

The batteries are covered by an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty, with EV components covered for up to five years.

The verdict: Nissan Leaf

Nissan has missed a golden opportunity with the Leaf. Where most people think of a Tesla when you mention an electric car, the Leaf came before any Tesla saloons. Nissan just hasn’t updated the Leaf quickly enough to maintain first mover advantage, although a new model is due.

