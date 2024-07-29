Nita Ambani Opens India House at the Paris Olympics

Philanthropist billionaire Nita Ambani was at the Paris Olympics this past weekend—her first major appearance since her son Anant Ambani's grand wedding to Radhika Merchant.

Ambani was in Paris to open India House, a temporary hospitality house meant to promote Indian culture during the Summer Games. "Today we gather here at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 to open the doors to a dream. A dream that belongs to 1.4 billion Indians. A dream to bring India to the Olympics and our shared dream to bring the Olympics to India," Ambani said at the official opening.

Per the Associated Press, India House "was born from the partnership between the Indian Olympic Association and the Reliance Foundation, which Ambani founded and chairs." The Ambanis have strong ties to the Olympics; on Friday, Nita and her husband Mukesh Ambani were among the guests watching the Opening Ceremony, as Nita has been a member of the International Olympic Committee since 2016. India House, which they helped fund, will support the Indian team at the the Paris Olympics; there will be 117 Indian athletes competing in 16 sports.

Videos from the India House opening event shows Ambani dancing with attendees:

The trip to the Olympics marks Nita and Mukesh's first public appearance since their son's wedding, which Nita was extremely involved in planning. "I call her the genius of events," event planner Preston Bailey, who did the weddings for Anant, Isha, and Akash Ambani, told T&C about Nita. "She is quite extraordinary when it comes to details. And this is a woman who is incredibly busy so sometimes she would appear at one in the morning to walk through every, single thing. She knows what works and doesn't work."

