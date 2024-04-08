Nizaar Kinsella reacts to Sheffield United 2-2 Chelsea

PA Media: Video

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was happy with how his side responded after being outplayed for large parts of the game. “First half we lost the duels and our decision-making in the half spaces, we weren’t quick enough,” he said. “We encouraged the team at half-time to win those duels. We didn’t take advantage in the first half and the second half we did. “We needed a moment in the game to punish a mistake of Liverpool, but that got us back in the game. “It (their second goal) was a very good team goal, a goal from out of the game plan, so I’m very proud the team could transfer this in the way we did to get the ball to the far-side half-space and then switch and then that finish was brilliant.”