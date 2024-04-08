Nizaar Kinsella reacts to Sheffield United 2-2 Chelsea
Nizaar Kinsella reacts to Sheffield United 2-2 Chelsea
Nizaar Kinsella reacts to Sheffield United 2-2 Chelsea
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps were intent on getting a better start to their Major League Soccer season. Early stumbles muddied the club's campaigns in recent years, and players and coaching staff alike vowed to change that theme in 2024. So far, so good. After earning a decisive 4-0 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday, the 'Caps (4-1-1) sat atop the Western Conference standings. “I think the last years, we didn’t start very good. So I think it was maybe a learning process for us," said mi
The 2-2 stalemate means Liverpool sit behind Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table on goal difference.
Fulham and Leeds target Kalvin Phillips, Manchester City to offer Rodri pay hike, Sporting Lisbon set Viktor Gyokeres demand, plus more.
ATLANTA — Canada recovered from a poor first half Saturday, defeating Brazil 4-2 in a penalty shootout at the SheBelieves Cup to earn a date with the U.S. in Tuesday's final. The 10th-ranked Brazilians pressed hard and had the upper hand for most of a match that did not see the best of No. 9 Canada until late in the game with centre back Vanessa Gilles scoring to tie the contest at 1-1 in the 77th minute. Canada coach Bev Priestman liked the response from her team if not all of the performance.
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored an 84th-minute penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw for Liverpool at Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday. The title challengers had looked like suffering a first defeat in the league since February after two stunning goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo put United ahead at Old Trafford. Luis Diaz had put a dominant Liverpool in front in the first half, but Jurgen Klopp's team trailed in the final 10 minutes of regulation time until A
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi returned and helped salvage a tie for Inter Miami. Messi scored shortly after checking in to begin the second half and helped set up Leo Afonso's go-ahead score two minutes later. But Cole Bassett scored in the 88th minute for the Colorado Rapids and the game ended in a 2-2 tie on Saturday night. It was Messi's first appearance for Inter Miami since a hamstring issue led to him getting subbed out early in the second half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup match
Luton Town are going to stay up and Nottingham Forest are "in a mess". A late winner from Carlton Morris against Bournemouth on Saturday drew the Hatters level with Forest on the edge of the relegation zone with just six games to go and, despite a promising performance at Spurs on Sunday, Nuno Espirito Santo's side were defeated. "I have backed Luton to stay up, so I think Forest will get relegated," Ogden said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.
The defeat leaves the Tractor Boys without an East Anglian derby victory since 2009.
Ajax's turbulent campaign hits a new low as they suffer a record 6-0 loss to rivals Feyenoord in the Eredivisie.
Chris Sutton is making predictions for every Premier League game this season against a variety of guests. For this weekend's games, he takes on darts stars Luke Littler and Nathan Aspinall, who both support Manchester United. Nottingham Forest's win over Fulham on Tuesday was massive for them and a point here would be really important too.
One goal was enough to prevent an equalling of a club-record 14 league matches without a win dating back to 1937.
Athletic Bilbao end their run of six successive Copa del Rey final defeats as they earn a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Mallorca to end their 40-year wait for silverware.
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was happy with how his side responded after being outplayed for large parts of the game. “First half we lost the duels and our decision-making in the half spaces, we weren’t quick enough,” he said. “We encouraged the team at half-time to win those duels. We didn’t take advantage in the first half and the second half we did. “We needed a moment in the game to punish a mistake of Liverpool, but that got us back in the game. “It (their second goal) was a very good team goal, a goal from out of the game plan, so I’m very proud the team could transfer this in the way we did to get the ball to the far-side half-space and then switch and then that finish was brilliant.”
Spurs leapfrogged Aston Villa with a victory that moved them on to 60 points, which equals their tally from last season.
It was evident in Bukayo Saka's cool spot-kick, Gabriel's celebration after he made a last-ditch block to protect the clean sheet at 3-0, and certainly in the professional nature of the victory against a dangerous Brighton side. One year on from seeing an eight-point lead over Manchester City fall away late in the campaign, Arsenal appear on a redemption mission as they continued a near-perfect start to 2024 with an impressive victory at Brighton. Mikel Arteta was able to rest key players in the midweek win over Luton, among them Saka following a minor injury sustained against City last week.
Bayern Munich crumble to lose from two goals up at Heidenheim and all but hand Bayer Leverkusen the Bundesliga title.
What a weekend it has been for Norwich City fans. The team continued their derby day dominance against Ipswich Town with a 1-0 win at Carrow Road on Saturday. Whether it's Grant Holt doing some magic back in 2010 or not, who cares?
Mohamed Salah scores a late penalty for Liverpool to rescue a point for the Reds against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Roma defender Gianluca Mancini faces an investigation after waving a flag depicting Lazio fans as 'rats'.
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Arsenal regained first place in the English Premier League, at least for one night, after goals from Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard secured a 3-0 win that dented Brighton’s push for Europe on Saturday. Mikel Arteta’s team arrived at Amex Stadium having dropped to third place following Manchester City’s 4-2 win at Crystal Palace earlier in the day. Saka, declared fit after missing the midweek win over Luton through injury, set the Gunners on course to retur