NJ attorney general exceeded authority by taking over Paterson police, court finds

Mike Catalini
·4 min read

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's top law enforcement official overstepped his authority last year when he took control of the police force in Paterson, the state's third-largest city, soon after police there fatally shot a man barricaded in an apartment bathroom, an appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The New Jersey Appellate Division said Attorney General Matt Platkin had no authority to “supersede,” or take over, Paterson's police force in March 2023 after the headline-grabbing death of Najee Seabrooks.

The court directed Platkin to return control of the police department to city officials and return Police Chief Engelbert Ribeiro to the city from a police training commission.

“Does the AG have the authority to directly supersede all operations of a municipal police department without the consent of the municipality?" the court asked. “We conclude the answer is no.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling was put on hold pending appeal, and Platkin vowed to take the case to the state Supreme Court.

“We are deeply disappointed with today’s ruling,” he said in a statement. “We are enormously proud of the extraordinary progress the Paterson Police Department has made and we remain deeply committed to Paterson and to the crucial work of making the City safer for all its people.”

The case provides a window into several crosscurrents involving policing, including how Platkin, a Democrat, navigates police accountability issues he's sought to champion. The court's decision also comes as the Biden administration puts other departments under a microscope, including Trenton's, which it said has a pattern and practice of misconduct.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh, a fellow Democrat, criticized Platkin's takeover and was part of the lawsuit that prevailed on Wednesday.

“This is a victory for democracy,” Sayegh said in a text message. “What Matt Platkin did was unlawful and undemocratic. He disenfranchised Paterson voters to advance his own electoral ambitions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The takeover stemmed from a “crisis of confidence” in police in the city, Platkin said last year. Platkin's action came just weeks after Seabrooks' death, though he said no single case led to the takeover.

Police were called to Seabrooks’ brother’s apartment, where he had been holed up in the bathroom. Seabrooks, who was a crisis intervention worker and mentor with the nonprofit Paterson Healing Collective, had called 911 at least seven times and told dispatchers that people were threatening him and he needed immediate help.

Police talked to him through the door, offering to get him water and calling him “love” in one instance. But the tension increased when he told police he was armed with a “pocket rocket” gun and a knife. Police shot Seabrooks when he emerged from the bathroom with a knife, according to the attorney general’s office.

Since the takeover, Platkin placed Isa Abbassi, a 25-year veteran of the New York Police Department, in charge of the department.

Platkin's office said crime in Paterson has diminished since the takeover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some activists praised the takeover, including the American Civil Liberties Union, which called it a “welcome step” because of what it said was the department's history of violent policing.

Paterson has a population of about 160,000 and sits about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Manhattan. Its demographics shifted since the middle of the last century when most residents were white. Today, Black residents account for nearly 24% and Hispanics for just over 60% of the population.

As Paterson’s Black population grew, it found itself repeatedly clashing with the city’s white power structure, particularly its police force. Platkin said earlier this year that he wouldn't blame residents for being distrustful of the police.

In the mid-1960s, Paterson was the site of civil unrest between police and Black residents. Paterson was also the inspiration for the 1975 Bob Dylan song “Hurricane,” about the boxer Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, a Black man who was convicted by an all-white jury in 1967 of killing three white people at a city bar. A federal judge later threw out the conviction, writing that it had been “predicated upon an appeal to racism rather than reason.”

Since the start of 2019, city police fatally shot four people; two others, including Jameek Lowery, have died after being restrained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The appeals court's ruling leaves in place Platkin's takeover of the police department's internal affairs unit — the group charged with investigating the department itself in certain cases. City officials did not challenge the attorney general's takeover of that part of the department.

Mike Catalini, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Trump Tries Out a New Hairstyle—and Gets Mixed Reviews

    Donald Trump appears to have debuted a new look—and the reviews it’s getting on social media are less than glowing. Trump’s signature hairstyle—golden, puffed-up, and tightly coiffed—has been an iconic part of his brand since long before he stepped into the political arena. But a new video of the president-elect circulating on social media seems to show him with a totally different do. In a clip posted by one of Trump’s supporters at his golf club in Palm Beach, his mane appears to be more compa

  • 3 men from U.K. arrested, charged in killing of Owen Sound, Ont., restaurant owner

    More than a year after a well-known restaurateur in Owen Sound, Ont., was killed in a dine-and-dash that rocked the community, police have charged three men from the United Kingdom. Robert Evans, 24, has been charged with manslaughter and Robert Busby Evans, 47, and Barry Evans, 54, have been charged with accessory after the fact in the Sharif Rahman case, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and city detectives said Wednesday.The three accused were in Canada on visitor visas and left the country sho

  • Trump starts a victory dance over Canada border moves

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has been roasting Canada like a maple-glazed ham in recent days. But amid all the sizzle in his punchlines, some less-noticed messages might have more meat on them.The running gag about Canada as a 51st state is clearly generating a torrent of online clicks, and yuk-yuks on Fox News, and indignation from his critics.But new statements from his transition team, his press secretary and Capitol Hill Republicans could ultimately point to a more hopeful development f

  • Trump trash talks Freeland in blast from her political past

    A day that rattled Canadian politics ended the exact same way Chrystia Freeland spent a defining chapter of her political career: Getting trash-talked by Donald Trump. That blast from Freeland's past came in a social media post from Trump late Monday, in a comment on her departure from Canada's federal cabinet. The post from the U.S. president-elect underscored their past tussling over trade and other issues. In the message, Trump continued his running troll of Canada, likening it to an American

  • Woman who stowed away on Delta flight to Paris apprehended again, this time trying to get into Canada

    The woman who stowed away on a Delta flight from New York to Paris last month was taken into custody again, this time trying to sneak into Canada, multiple law enforcement sources tell CNN.

  • Passenger in deadly Highway 401 wrong-way crash pleads guilty, released on probation

    A Toronto-area man involved in a robbery in April — leading to a high-speed police chase and a deadly wrong-way crash on a busy highway — has been released on probation and warned he may still face "immigration consequences."The fiery, multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Whitby, Ont., which remains under investigation by Ontario's police watchdog, killed four people, including an infant.Manpreet Gill, the sole passenger riding in the cargo van pursued by police, faced 13 charges, including

  • My Best Friend Was A Con Artist Who Scammed Me Out Of $92,000. Here's How I Got Justice.

    "With trembling hands, I started reviewing every record from Mair’s case that I could find. I discovered she had lied to me about everything. I suddenly couldn’t breathe."

  • Police chief says motive for Wisconsin school shooting was a 'combination of factors'

    MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The motive for a shooting that killed a teacher and a student and wounded others at a Wisconsin school appears to be a “combination of factors,” a police chief said Tuesday as he appealed to the public to share what they might know about the 15-year-old girl who attacked a study hall before shooting herself.

  • After investigating Jan. 6, House GOP sides with Trump and goes after Liz Cheney

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Wrapping up their investigation on the Jan. 6 2021 Capitol attack, House Republicans have concluded it's former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney who should be prosecuted for probing what happened when then-President Donald Trump sent his mob of supporters as Congress was certifying the 2020 election.

  • Kremlin Insiders Spill Putin’s Secret Plan to Manipulate Trump

    Head of RT Margarita Simonyan, a decorated state TV propagandist and Kremlin insider, has spilled not only Russia’s hopes and dreams for Donald Trump’s second term in office but also Moscow’s strategy for suckering him in. She believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin has an irresistible sway over Trump and will extract the desired outcome—but only if they meet face-to-face, without any influence or interference from other American power brokers, à la Helsinki, where the two men held discus

  • Liz Cheney Goes Nuclear Over GOP Demand She Face Criminal Probe

    A report released Tuesday by GOP leaders issued a harsh rebuke of the “failures and politicization” of the now-disbanded House Jan. 6 Committee and recommended a criminal investigation into former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of the panel’s leading voices. “Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s multimillion-dollar Select Committee was a political weapon with a singular focus to deceive the public into blaming President Trump for the violence on January 6 and to tarnish the legacy of his first Presidency,” Re

  • Geraldo Rivera Predicts What Brazen Idea Donald Trump Will 'Soon Start Chattering About'

    The president-elect has teased it before, albeit under the cover of "jokes."

  • In reversal, key House panel votes to release Matt Gaetz ethics report

    The House Ethics Committee secretly voted earlier this month to release its report into the conduct of former Rep. Matt Gaetz before the end of this Congress, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the matter.

  • 115-year-old Vancouver building at risk of 'catastrophic' building collapse

    Built in 1909, Vancouver's Dunsmuir House at the corner of Dunsmuir and Richards streets has been a grand hotel, a barracks for soldiers and a shelter, but for the past 11 years, it's been vacant, not maintained, and now so worn-down, the city says it's a public-safety hazard.City councillors will convene a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to consider a staff report asking them to declare the property at 500 Dunsmuir Street a danger to public safety, with its removal the appropriate course of

  • Jen Psaki Lays Out Alarming Lesson She Says Trump Is Learning Before Taking Office

    "I think this is a red alert moment," Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy told the MSNBC host.

  • Non-Americans Are Sharing Exactly What's Wrong With American Politics, And It's Embarrassing That They Understand More Than Republicans

    "Get it together, America."

  • Cruz, Klobuchar share a laugh over voting on Trump’s nominees

    Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) shared a laugh Tuesday over voting for President-elect Trump’s Cabinet nominees. Cruz and Klobuchar, the bipartisan sponsors of a new artificial intelligence bill, joined CNBC, where they joked about their upcoming duty to confirm the president-elect’s nominees. “Amy told me she’s voting for all of Trump’s nominees,”…

  • Inmate who killed Oklahoma girl says if execution could 'change what I did, I would gladly die'

    Oklahoma death row inmate, Kevin Ray Underwood, 44, is set to be executed Thursday, 18 years after he killed 10-year-old neighbor Jamie Rose Bolin.

  • 19-year-old man facing manslaughter, kidnapping charges in Markham woman's death

    Two additional men are facing charges in connection the disappearance and death of a Toronto-area woman whose remains were found in August, police say.Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, a 56-year-old woman from Markham, was reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Her burned remains were found three days later in the cottage country community of Parry Sound, Ont.York Regional Police said Tuesday they have arrested a 24-year-old man from Oshawa and a 19-year-old man from Toronto in connection with Mui's death.

  • US woman Hannah Kobayashi breaks silence after disappearance

    The photographer, who has now returned to the US, said she was "unaware" of the media coverage surrounding her disappearance.