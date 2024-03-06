NJ High-Schoolers Denied Famous Win as Buzzer-Beater Ruled Out

A big upset was agonizingly denied to a New Jersey high school team on March 5 when what would have been a game-winning buzzer-beater was ruled out by the refs.

Video from the final moments of the NJSIAA Group II championship game between Camden and Manasquan shows the wild scenes as the latter’s Griffin Linstra scored what looked like the winning basket with the clock running down to zero.

Separate video shows the basket was good as per the time on the scoreboard, but, according to Shore Sports Network, “after initially counting the would-be game-winner, the officials conferred near the scorers table and ruled that the basket came after the buzzer.”

The call denied “one of the biggest upsets the state and the Shore Conference had ever seen,” according to Shore Sports. Credit: Matt Manley/Shore Sports Network via Storyful