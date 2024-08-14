NJ pushes to relocate 76ers arena amid Philadelphia Chinatown opposition

Ongoing discussions: Discussions have intensified due to obstacles in Philadelphia and the potential benefits of moving, such as proximity to the team’s existing offices and practice facility in Camden and possible tax incentives. Although 76ers owner David Adelman has expressed a strong desire to remain in Philadelphia, they are considering the New Jersey option amid difficulties with their current plans. The New Jersey proposal includes potential support from state officials and local economic benefits, but the timeline and feasibility remain uncertain.

About the proposed arena: In July 2022, development company 76 Devcorp, which is headed by Adelman, proposed a plan to build the new 76ers arena at 10th and Market Streets near Philadelphia’s Chinatown. The proposal was immediately met with fierce criticism from community members, who worry that it would worsen limited parking, traffic congestion, gentrification, displacement and the loss of Chinese culture in the area. When Adelman proposed a community-benefits agreement with business opportunities, critics dismissed these efforts as mere propaganda and have called for impact studies, expressing skepticism about the credibility of previous and future evaluations by the city’s economic development agency.