NKY political analyst examines Biden's political future, new presidential poll
NKY political analyst examines Biden's political future, new presidential poll
NKY political analyst examines Biden's political future, new presidential poll
Correspondents Desi Lydic and Jordan Klepper spotted a truly baffling moment at the former president’s latest rally.
The former president went off on a strange tangent about a "beautiful waitress" before pivoting to a backhanded attack on Chris Christie.
Donald Trump’s niece said it “seems like a bigger story to me than anything George Clooney has to say.”
Just minutes after President Joe Biden’s so-called “big boy press conference” ended on Thursday night, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee called for him to step aside and allow another presidential nominee to take his place, presaging a potential flood of Democrats expected to similarly break ranks over the next few days.Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said in a statement that he no longer believed the strongest candidate to confront the threat posed by Donald Trump’s “promised MAGA auth
Ukraine received just 31 Abrams from the US last fall, and the tanks have had minimal effects on the battlefield.
Donald Trump on Wednesday night made his thoughts on George Clooney clear after the actor pleaded with Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race in a stunning New York Times op-ed.Clooney had been a vocal supporter of Biden in the weeks leading up to the U.S. president’s disastrous presidential debate, but as questions over his cognitive ability arise and cracks form within the Democratic coalition over who should lead the party, Clooney suddenly turned his back on Biden in a stunning op-ed headl
"Her blindness to Trump’s white nationalist tendencies was an affront to my wife, who is a proud Latina, and angered my biracial, high-school-aged children."
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan bashed the Colorado Republican over her question on a recent Supreme Court ruling.
The former president's youngest son, who has been kept out of the spotlight, got some unexpected attention Tuesday.
The Washington Democrat offered Hillary Vaughn a question of her own before she promptly walked into an elevator.
Stormy Daniels, 45, told the Daily Mail’s podcast Everything I Know About Me, that she had a miscarriage and hasn’t had her period since the former president was indicted last March. Daniels, who first made headlines in 2016 for her affair with Donald Trump and the subsequent hush-money payments that the former president made to try and cover it up, said things were finally starting to settle down in her life right before Trump was indicted on March 30, 2023.“When the indictment happened last ye
NEW YORK — Michael Cohen asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to reopen his lawsuit against Donald Trump, former Attorney General Bill Barr, and others for jailing him in 2020 when he refused not to criticize the then-president under house arrest. In his request for review, the former Trump fixer asked the justices to revive the case dismissed in January and decide “whether there is any ...
Ten House Republicans joined most Democrats on Thursday in sinking GOP-led legislation to fund the legislative branch for fiscal 2025, throwing an embarrassing wrench in GOP leadership’s ambitious plan to pass all 12 annual funding bills by the August recess. The bill failed 205-213, with three Democrats voting in favor of it. It is the…
REGINA — Legal experts say the federal government has taken an extraordinary step in trying to take $28 million from Saskatchewan’s bank account for not paying carbon levy money, a case that is to be argued in court Friday.
John McCain is gone and Mitch McConnell’s style of foreign policy is a dying breed
Writing on his social-media site, Truth Social, Donald Trump threatened to imprison "election fraudsters" and name-checked the Meta CEO.
Marla Maples, the ex-wife of former President Trump, says she’s “open” to being his vice presidential pick. “I’m open. I’m open to whatever way that I can serve,” Maples said in an interview with the U.K. publication The Evening Standard released Monday. “Right now everyone [in the Trump family] is just seeing how we can help,” she…
Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) voted with Republicans on Thursday to block the nomination of Judge Sarah Netburn, who garnered significant controversy after ruling a transgender woman convicted of sex crimes should be transferred to a federal women’s prison. It marked a rare instance of a Democrat breaking with the majority to bottle up one of…
NATO officials are discussing taking action to reclaim some Chinese owned infrastructure projects in Europe should a wider conflict with Russia break out in the east of the continent, three officials involved in the discussions told CNN.
The former president has remained quiet as Biden's post-debate crisis continues to gain momentum