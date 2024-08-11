NMSP assists ATF investigation in Chaparral
NMSP assists ATF investigation in Chaparral
NMSP assists ATF investigation in Chaparral
Domenic Patrick Aguilar-Acevedo died on July 25, 2021
The daughter of the country singer has had repeated run-ins with law enforcement.
Paul Hutchinson, 55, died by suicide one day after authorities questioned him about the cold case murder of 15-year-old Danielle “Danni” Houchins
Maxwell S. Anderson has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Sade Carleena Robinson
The US-Turkey dual citizen was arrested before scheduled flight to Mexico on Friday
This is the third time this summer that the Missouri Attorney General’s Office has tried to keep someone who was wrongfully convicted in prison.
On the run for nearly three decades, 71-year-old Stephen Paul Gale was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department.
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the chaotic aftermath of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally last month, a local police officer told a fellow officer he had warned the Secret Service days earlier that the building where the 20-year-old gunman opened fire needed to be secured.
A Saskatchewan Highway Patrol (SHP) investigation led to an agency record seizure of millions of unstamped cigarettes stemming from a truck inspection on Highway 1 near Swift Current.According to an RCMP news release issued Friday, an SHP weigh station officer inspected the semi and trailer of a 25-year-old man from Calgary on July 17.The officer found the semi's bill of lading — a legal document summarizing the terms and conditions of a shipping agreement between a carrier and a customer — was
Adam Britton was arrested in 2022 in Australia after he posted a disturbing video of himself abusing animals, which led police to him
A correctional officer who extracted a central Newfoundland inmate's tooth during oral surgery in October 2020 has been granted an absolute discharge.Ron McDonald had escorted an inmate to Louis Bourget's dental clinic in Gander for a procedure. While the inmate was sedated, Bourget explained the procedure to McDonald and another officer, and then suggested they perform the extraction of the four teeth.McDonald took him up on the offer. He was later charged with aggravated assault and assault wi
The 55-year-old woman was extradited to California after police used DNA evidence to identify her as the mother of a baby left in a dumpster in 1987
RCMP have released a photo of a man who is considered to be a "person of interest" in the random, fatal shooting at a rural intersection east of Calgary on Tuesday.Police are not calling the person in the image a suspect but are hoping to identify him, saying he "may have information which can assist them in this investigation."The man was seen in Cochrane on Monday between 7 and 8 a.m.Anyone with information is asked to call Strathmore RCMP or contact Crime Stoppers, which can be done anonymous
The pop star's next court date is set for Sept. 13
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Mexico confirmed Friday that drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada was brought to the United States against his will when he arrived in Texas in July on a plane along with fellow drug lord Joaquín Guzmán López.
Police say they have a suspect in the case of a Surrey man set on fire in his currency exchange business. The33-year-old man they seek could be in the Lower Mainland or heading to Alberta. Kristen Robinson has the details.
New surveillance video footage appears to show Israeli soldiers sexually assaulting a Palestinian detainee inside the notorious Sde Teiman prison. The Israel military has declined to comment on the surveillance video. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports.
A man, who disappeared after pleading guilty for his role in a 2020 shooting in Calgary, was arrested in Upstate New York this week in connection to a fatal shooting in Edmonton that happened last year, police say.A nationwide warrant was issued for 23-year-old Joseph Chlala last September, months after police found a young man shot dead in southwest Edmonton in June 2023.On Monday, police learned that Chlala was arrested in Akwesasne, N.Y., a community near the Canada-U.S. border, the Edmonton
Davina Corbin was killed in what appeared to be a dog attack in Feather Falls in Butte County. Police found 25 Great Danes roaming the area where her body was located.
The widow of a Winnipeg man who died two years ago after being shot with a beanbag gun by a Vancouver police officer has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Vancouver Police Department on behalf of herself and the couple's six children.In court documents filed in B.C. Supreme Court this week, Amanda Cook claims Christopher Amyotte died as a result of the negligence of an unnamed police officer who shot him "at close range.""[The officer] deployed several repetitive beanbags from a 12-gaug