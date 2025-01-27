NNY Correctional hazardous substance

Futurism

In the largest study of its kind, scientists have mapped out the ample health benefits of drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, many of which extend far beyond losing weight. Published in the journal Nature Medicine, this new study led by Ziyad Al-Aly of the Veteran's Affairs health system in St. Louis, tracked millions of diabetes patient outcomes over a period of 3.5 years. Of those, over 200,000 had been prescribed a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonist receptor — the class of drugs that includes