No. 1 Gamecocks reign as year wraps up, end non-conference slate with win over ECU

South Carolina’s game against East Carolina was scheduled out of necessity.

Playing on the road versus a strong defensive opponent after an 11-day holiday break is far from ideal. But the Gamecocks accepted the challenge and made the most of their non-conference finale.

No. 1 South Carolina defeated East Carolina 73-36 Saturday in Greenville, North Carolina. The Gamecocks have now started 12-0 for the third straight season.

USC coach Dawn Staley started her usual crew of Te-Hina Paopao, Bree Hall, Raven Johnson, Chloe Kitts and Kamilla Cardoso. Cardoso finished the game with 12 points and 10 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the year. Two more Gamecocks scored in double-figures: Ashlyn Watkins (11) and MiLaysia Fulwiley (12)

South Carolina will play its first SEC game against Florida in Gainesville at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Overcoming ECU’s overwhelming defense

The Pirates’ defense played the Gamecocks extremely tough. ECU limited South Carolina to just 14 points in the first quarter on 26.7% shooting (including 33.3% from 3 and 30% on layups). It marked USC’s second-lowest scoring first quarter of the season, behind 10 first-quarter points at No. 24 North Carolina.

South Carolina bounced back in the second quarter, scoring 22 and improving its field goal percentage to 40% (and 50% from 3). The Gamecocks still struggled against the Pirates’ defense in the post, making just three layups in six additional attempts.

USC scored the second-fewest points of the season against ECU (behind 65 points at UNC) and shot 41% from the field (including 38.5% from 3).

Bang bang, Paopao! Plus free throw woes

Paopao entered Saturday’s game as one of the best 3-point shooters in college basketball and kept that momentum through the game at ECU.

She sank three 3s in the first half — two in the second quarter, which played a key role in the heater USC went on during the period. Paopao has made at least two 3s in all 11 games she’s played in for the Gamecocks.

Conversely, South Carolina struggled with free throws. USC shot just 18-of-34 (52.9%) from the free throw line.

Gamecock great A’ja Wilson posted about in on X (formerly Twitter) in the fourth quarter, predicting that associate head coach Lisa Boyer was less than content with the team’s performance: “I know Boyer HOT about these free throws!” with an exhaling emoji.

I know Boyer HOT about these free throws! ‍ — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) December 30, 2023

Capitalizing off turnovers

Heading into Saturday’s contest, East Carolina led the country in turnovers forced (averaging 28.2 per game, including 14.4 steals). South Carolina did a good job maintaining possession of the basketball in its previous two games after struggling to do so from the Tobacco Road trip onward.

But Saturday was the Gamecocks’ first game since Dec. 19 against Bowling Green. Coming off such a long break, they easily could’ve backslid. They weren’t perfect in this regard against ECU, turning the ball over 11 times (some due to ECU’s tenacious defense, and some due to poor decision-making when passing). But USC largely flipped the pregame narrative.

South Carolina made a significant impact by stealing possessions from ECU and turning 13 Pirates turnovers into 15 Gamecocks points.

Next four South Carolina women’s basketball games:

Jan. 4: at Florida, 7 p.m. (SEC Network) Jan. 7: vs. Mississippi State, 1 p.m. (ESPN) Jan. 11: at Missouri, 8 p.m. (SEC Network Plus) Jan. 15: vs. Kentucky, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)