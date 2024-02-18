No. 1 South Carolina WBB makes SEC history in home win over Georgia

After trailing 35-28 at halftime, No. 1 South Carolina defeated Georgia 70-56 Sunday afternoon in front of the fourth sold-out crowd at Colonial Life Arena this season. It marked the Gamecocks’ 43rd straight SEC regular season win, setting a new conference record previously held by Tennessee.

USC started its usual first five: Te-Hina Paopao, Raven Johnson, Bree Hall, Chloe Kitts and Kamilla Cardoso. Three Gamecocks scored in double digits: Cardoso (16), Paopao (15) and Kitts (12).

South Carolina (25-0, 12-0 SEC) hosts Alabama at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Powered down, then back up in the paint





After struggling to get its inside game going Thursday at Tennessee, USC let Georgia overpower it in the paint Sunday.

The Gamecocks, which outscored opponents by 25.5 points per game heading into Sunday’s contest, were decimated by the Bulldogs in that statistic. UGA outscored USC 22-8 in the first half. South Carolina also lost the first-half rebound battle 17-14. The Gamecocks also made 4-of-8 layup attempts through the first to quarters.

USC bounced back in the second half, outscoring UGA in the paint 32-28 by the end of the game as Cardoso and Kitts muscled their way to double-digit points (and Cardoso to double-digit rebounds with 16).

Turnover woes strike again

Errant passes plagued the Gamecocks early Sunday. They committed 10 turnovers in the first half, with five coming in the final 6:47 of Quarter 2. Some passes were dealt with too much power to where they flew past their intended targets or bounced off a player’s hands. Others looked intended for players in red and black jerseys as opposed to white and garnet ones.

USC ended the game having relinquished 18 possessions.

South Carolina’s Te-Hina Paopao (0) celebrates a three-pointer as Georgia’s Taniyah Thompson (12) heads downcourt during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024

Chloe Kitts bounces back, Te-Hina Paopao lights it up

In a game where South Carolina looked discombobulated on both ends of the floor, Kitts was a bright spot.

She played with tenacity and intention. The sophomore forward muscled her way to the basket, backing down UGA defenders for tough layups. She was the first Gamecock to reach double-digit scoring.

Story continues

Kitts made her presence known in the paint, serving as a reliable option for guards Johnson and MiLaysia Fulwiley to feed. The starting forward finished with 12 points (5-of-10 from the field), seven rebounds, two assists, three turnovers and a steal.

Paopao made five 3s, tying her season and Gamecock career high. Every bucket the senior guard made came from the perimeter.

Next four South Carolina women’s basketball games