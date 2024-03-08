No. 11 Virginia Tech women beat Miami to advance to ACC semifinals for third straight season

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored 23 of her 27 points in the second half for her 15th 20-point game this season and short-handed No. 11 Virginia Tech beat Miami 55-47 on Friday to advance to the ACC Tournament semifinals for the third straight year.

Top-seeded Virginia Tech (24-6), which hadn't played since Sunday, moves on to play No. 14 Notre Dame on Saturday. The Hokies dropped a 71-58 contest at Notre Dame on Feb. 29.

Virginia Tech was without three-time ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley due to an ankle injury.

Amoore took over in the second half. She scored eight of Virginia Tech’s 11 points in the third quarter, including a long jumper from the corner with 43 seconds left and a layup just before the buzzer to extend the lead to 36-33.

Virginia Tech scored six straight points by making a basket on three straight possessions to take a 45-37 lead. After Miami sank its first 3-pointer in 14 attempts with 2:13 left, Amoore weaved through three defenders and made a tough layup for Virginia Tech's fourth straight basket.

Miami turned it over at 1:32 and Amoore made two free throws for a nine-point lead. Amoore added four free throws after Miami coach Katie Meier was called for a technical foul to extend it to 53-42.

Clara Strack, a 6-foot-5 freshman, filled in for Kitley down low with 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks in 27 minutes for Virginia Tech.

Jasmyne Roberts scored 12 points and Shayeann Day-Wilson added 11 for Miami (19-12). Ja’Leah Williams grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds.

Each team shot just 34.5% in the first half but Virginia Tech led 25-20 after making 3 of 17 from 3-point range, while Miami missed all six attempts from distance.

It was a season-low output for Miami, with the previous low of 52 points coming on Jan. 11 against Virginia Tech.

