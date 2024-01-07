No. 14 Duke earns another ACC win. Three takeaways from Blue Devils’ win at Notre Dame

Of course it was Mark Mitchell who made the play that finally gave No. 14 Duke some breathing room against plucky Notre Dame on Saturday night.

On a night when the Blue Devils struggled to score, the 6-9 sophomore was everything for them, scoring a career-best 23 points with 14 rebounds in Duke’s 67-59 ACC basketball win at Purcell Pavilion.

Mitchell’s performance, which included scoring Duke’s first 14 points of the second half, rescued the Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) on a night they shot a season-worst 35.6% from the field.

On a possession where Duke had already missed two shots, Mitchell’s rebound basket with 1:12 to play gave Duke a 61-55 lead and allowed it to finish off the Irish and extend its winning streak to six.

Senior guard Jeremy Roach added 18 points for Duke while Jared McCain scored 11 points as the Blue Devils, after trailing by as many as nine in the first half, never trailed after taking a 29-27 halftime lead. The Blue Devils emerged victorious despite hitting just 8 of 26 3-pointers.

Notre Dame (6-9, 1-3 ACC) shot 39% with Markus Burton leading the Irish with 18 points.

Here are three takeaways from Duke’s win:

How bad was Duke’s shooting?

Previously, the Blue Devils worst shooting performance of the season came Nov. 29 at Arkansas, when they shot 35.8% in losing 78-70 to the Razorbacks.

Prior to Saturday night, that was the only game this season Duke has failed to make at least 40% of its field goal attempts. The Blue Devils entered the game at Notre Dame having shot 50% or better in four of their previous five games.

It’s only the second game this season Duke shot worse than 40%.

Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) grabs a rebound in front of Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Carey Booth (0) in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion.

Filipowski’s struggles

The preseason ACC player of the year looked nothing like that type of talent Saturday night.

Filipowski missed his first seven shots from the field and didn’t score his first points until the 9:59 mark of the second half.

The 7-foot sophomore finished the night 2 of 12 from the field with seven points, five rebounds, four assists and a turnover.

That Duke found a way to win on a night its leading scorer and rebounder had such an off night is rather remarkable.

The first 50

Saturday night marked the 50th game with Scheyer as Duke’s head coach, with the Blue Devils posting a 38-12 record in his tenure.

No Duke coach has won more games in his first 50.

Eddie Cameron, whose name adorns Duke’s famed home arena, went 36-14 while Vic Bubas, who coached Duke to its first ACC Tournament title, went 35-15.

Mike Krzyzewski, on the way to an NCAA record 1,202 coaching wins, was just 26-24 in his first 50 games with Duke.