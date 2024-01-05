No. 14 Indiana women perfect from field in first quarter, rout Michigan 80-59 for 11th straight win

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Sydney Parrish and Sara Scalia combined for 25 first-quarter points to help Indiana jump out early and rout Michigan 80-59 on Thursday night for its 11th straight win.

Indiana (12-1, 3-0 Big Ten) has won five of its last six games against Michigan (11-4, 2-1).

Indiana didn't miss a field goal in the first quarter, shooting 13 of 13 that included six 3-pointers, and were 4 of 6 from the free-throw line while building a 36-17 advantage.

Parrish scored 14 points with three 3-pointers in the opening quarter. Scalia was 3-for-3 shooting from long range and made a pair of free throws for 11 points, and she also had five assists. Mackenzie Holmes made 4 of 4 buckets for eight points and Chloe Moore-McNeil chipped in a 3-pointer.

The Wolverines kept pace in the second quarter, but the Hoosiers opened the third on an 11-2 run for a 62-38 lead and cruised from there.

Holmes finished with 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting to lead Indiana, which shot 58% (26 of 45) overall that included nine 3s and were 19 of 29 from the line. Scalia scored 16 points and Parrish had 14, and the pair combined for 11 of the Hoosiers' 17 assists. Moore-McNeil added nine points and a game-high six rebounds.

Laila Phelia scored 23 points to lead Michigan.

Indiana plays at Nebraska on Sunday.

Michigan hosts Minnesota on Tuesday.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball