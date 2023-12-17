No. 16 Illinois leads wire-to-wire in 74-57 victory over Colgate

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Coleman Hawkins scored 16 points and Quincy Guerrier and Marcus Domask each scored 15 to help No. 16 Illinois lead from start to finish in a 74-57 victory over Colgate on Sunday.

Terrance Shannon Jr. had 14 points despite not scoring in the second half for the Illini (8-2). The Big Ten’s second-leading scorer had scored 20 or more points in six of his last seven games.

Colgate (6-5), which has qualified for the NCAA Tournament four times in five years, was led by Jeff Woodward with 14 points. Keegan Records, the preseason Patriot League Player and Defensive Player of the Year, was held to nine points.

Down by as many as 22 points in the second half (51-29), Colgate made eight straight field goals late in the half as part of a run that drew the Raiders within 62-53 with 3:35 left.

The Illini led 44-27 at halftime.

They got off to a quick 9-0 lead, forcing Colgate to call a timeout less than three minutes into the game. It was 14-0 before Colgate’s Ryan Moffatt sank a 3-pointer with 16:21 to go in the half.

The Illini came into the game ranked fourth in total rebounds per game (45) and outrebounded Colgate 43-25, led by Dain Dainja and Ty Rodgers with eight apiece.

Colgate: The three-time defending Patriot League champion Raiders gave Illinois fits late in the second half, mainly with tough defense. The Raiders came into the game leading the Patriot League in scoring defense (63.9 points per game).

Illinois: Worries about how Illinois would play in between games against No. 12 Tennessee and rival Missouri were quickly dispelled as the Illini shot 48% from the field, made 11 of 12 free throws and dominated the boards 24-12 in the first half against Colgate.

Colgate: Stop three on the Raiders’ four-game road trip will be Tuesday at Iona.

Illinois: The Illini will travel to St. Louis on Tuesday for the annual Braggin’ Rights game vs. Missouri.

