Advertisement

No. 2 UCLA fends off No. 13 Ohio State 77-71 to win 10th straight

  • UCLA's Charisma Osborne, right, tries to dribble past Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    1/8

    UCLA Ohio St Basketball

    UCLA's Charisma Osborne, right, tries to dribble past Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ohio State's Rebeka Mikulasikova, right, looks for an open shot as UCLA's Lauren Betts, left, and Londynn Jones, center, defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    2/8

    UCLA Ohio St Basketball

    Ohio State's Rebeka Mikulasikova, right, looks for an open shot as UCLA's Lauren Betts, left, and Londynn Jones, center, defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon, right, blocks a shot by UCLA's Londynn Jones, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    3/8

    UCLA Ohio St Basketball

    Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon, right, blocks a shot by UCLA's Londynn Jones, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • UCLA's Angela Dugalic, right, looks for an open lane as Ohio State's Cotie McMahon, left, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    4/8

    UCLA Ohio St Basketball

    UCLA's Angela Dugalic, right, looks for an open lane as Ohio State's Cotie McMahon, left, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • UCLA's Kiki Rice, left, drives the baseline past Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    5/8

    UCLA Ohio St Basketball

    UCLA's Kiki Rice, left, drives the baseline past Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • UCLA's Londynn Jones, right, drives to the basket against Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    6/8

    UCLA Ohio St Basketball

    UCLA's Londynn Jones, right, drives to the basket against Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • UCLA's Londynn Jones, left, drives to the basket against Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    7/8

    UCLA Ohio St Basketball

    UCLA's Londynn Jones, left, drives to the basket against Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • UCLA's Gabriela Jaquez, left, tries to dribble past Ohio State's Celeste Taylo, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    8/8

    UCLA Ohio St Basketball

    UCLA's Gabriela Jaquez, left, tries to dribble past Ohio State's Celeste Taylo, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
UCLA's Charisma Osborne, right, tries to dribble past Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State's Rebeka Mikulasikova, right, looks for an open shot as UCLA's Lauren Betts, left, and Londynn Jones, center, defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon, right, blocks a shot by UCLA's Londynn Jones, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
UCLA's Angela Dugalic, right, looks for an open lane as Ohio State's Cotie McMahon, left, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
UCLA's Kiki Rice, left, drives the baseline past Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
UCLA's Londynn Jones, right, drives to the basket against Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
UCLA's Londynn Jones, left, drives to the basket against Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
UCLA's Gabriela Jaquez, left, tries to dribble past Ohio State's Celeste Taylo, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
JACOB BENGE
·2 min read

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Charisma Osborne had 19 points and Lauren Betts had 17 to help No. 2 UCLA beat No. 13 Ohio State 77-71 on Monday night.

UCLA (10-0) overcame a sluggish first half and dominated the boards on the way to its 10th straight win of the season.

Ohio State (9-2) began the game leading 7-0, shooting 3 of 4 and forcing two turnovers.

But the Bruins battled back. The two teams knotted at 17 points apiece after the first quarter which saw the Buckeyes fall cold late going 2 for 11 to close the period.

UCLA shot a game-high 53.8% in the second quarter, and the Bruins had a 37-31 halftime lead.

Osborne went 4-of-12 in the second half and led UCLA with 14 points across the third and fourth quarters.

The Bruins led by as many as 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Kiki Rice had 15 points and Gabriela Jaquez had 11 points for the Bruins.

Ohio State got as close as four points after a 12-3 run with 6 seconds left in the game.

Jacy Sheldon had a game-high 30 points and Taylor Thierry added 20 for the Buckeyes.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins claim their 10th win in a row and second straight over a ranked opponent. They are 3-0 against ranked opponents this season with wins over UConn, Florida State and the Buckeyes.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes’ nine-game winning streak comes to an end after surrendering 18 assists, a season high. Their press defense wasn’t as sharp as usual and Ohio State was beat 40-30 on the glass.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Hosts Hawaii on Thursday.

Ohio State: Hosts Belmont on Friday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball