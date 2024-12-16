No. 22 NC State at Louisville

Latest Stories
- FTW Outdoors
Jared Goff put up one of the rarest stat lines in NFL history and still couldn’t overcome Josh Allen
I want you to visualize something as you read this. Pretend you don't know the results of Sunday's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. Pretend you didn't see Dan Campbell try an onside kick with 12 minutes left in the fou
- FTW Outdoors
366-pound T'Vondre Sweat unleashed a devastating stiff-arm against the Bengals and NFL fans loved it
There aren't many more electrifying moments in a football game than when a big man gets the ball in his hands and actually shows off some skill. Sure, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are fun. But give me a 366-pound nose tackle making players miss every time over a…
- FTW Outdoors
The Saints ruined potential comeback vs. the Commanders by calling the worst play in football
On Sunday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints almost pulled off an amazing, unlikely comeback against the Washington Commanders. Led by Spencer Rattler's late-game heroics, New Orleans drove down the field in less than two minutes at the end of the game, getting a late…
- The Hockey News - Carolina Hurricanes
Veteran Goaltender To Make Hurricanes Debut Tonight Against Columbus
The 35-year-old netminder will play his first game back in the NHL since Feb. 18, 2023
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Former Oilers' Vezina-Worthy Season On Hold
This former Edmonton Oilers goalie was having a tremendous season.
- FTW Outdoors
Dan Campbell was so spooked by Josh Allen that he had the Lions try the most absurd onside kick
Dan Campbell is known for making incredibly aggressive fourth-down calls. They have endeared him to Detroit Lions players and fans alike, specifically because of how much trust he shows in his juggernaut Super Bowl-caliber team. Peopl
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Continue On With Demotion Carousel
The Edmonton Oilers made a late-night demotion.
- FTW Outdoors
Mac Jones helped the Jaguars tank by weirdly giving up on a red-zone play vs. Jets
With Trevor Lawrence injured, Mac Jones has been trying to rehabilitate his NFL career as the Jacksonville Jaguars' starting quarterback. I say "trying" because it's not going well. Jones is one of the worst quarterbacks in profession
- USA TODAY Sports
Patrick Mahomes injury update: Chiefs QB's ankle 'not broken, but it's sore'
Latest updates on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes after he suffered an ankle injury against the Browns in Week 15.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Claim Fascinating Forward Off Waivers
The Bruins have claimed this forward off waivers.
- MMA Junkie
UFC Tampa social media reactions: Fighters rip Colby Covington after bloody loss to Joaquin Buckley
The final UFC fight of 2024 is a wrap, and Joaquin Buckley was the last man to get his hand raised inside the octagon with a UFC on ESPN 63 victory over Colby Covington. Buckley (22-6 MMA, 11-4 UFC) improved to a stellar 6-0 since dropping to welterweight in…
- USA TODAY Sports
Josh Allen injury update: Bills QB undergoes X-rays after 'funky fall'
Josh Allen went to get X-rays after the Bills' win big win over the Lions, but the QB said he was just getting "peace of mind" after a fall.
- People
Who Is Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt's Boyfriend? All About Cody Keith
Gracie Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's daughter, made her relationship with Cody Keith Instagram official in September 2024
- Yahoo Sports
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor botches sure TD against Broncos, fumbles on intentional drop short of goal line
This is not the first time we've seen this in the NFL. In fact, it's not the first time we saw it on Sunday. Yet somehow, it still keeps happening.
- The Canadian Press
Mahomes throws 2 TD passes, leaves with ankle injury in Chiefs' 21-7 win. X-rays negative on star QB
CLEVELAND (AP) — The only thing the Chiefs had to worry about in the final minutes Sunday was Patrick Mahomes' ankle.
- BBC
World champion Price knocks out Mateus in mismatch
Briton Lauren Price successfully defended her WBA world title in a devastating performance on Saturday night.
- FTW Outdoors
Joe Burrow seemed so frustrated with the Bengals in fiery exchange with Zac Taylor
It's been a trying season for the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow. The Bengals entered 2024 with Super Bowl aspirations. Instead, they are just 6-8 and sit on the outside of the AFC playoff picture with only three games left in the
- The Hockey News - Ottawa Senators
Former Ottawa Senator Returns To The Ice Following Heart Surgery
After the veteran defenceman's concussion in early November, doctors discovered a heart issue.
- CNN
From $245 million bust to Super Bowl contender again: the redemption arc of ‘Mr. Unlimited’ Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson’s time in the NFL looked to be coming to an end, but his time in the Steel City has changed everything.
- USA TODAY Sports
The Showdown: Date, time and how to watch golf's best players battle it out in Las Vegas
The Showdown will feature Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler playing against Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. Here’s how to watch.