No. 25 Fairfield women run streak to 26, close season with 83-54 win over Rider as Fischer scores 16

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Karly Fischer scored a career-high 16 points, Kaety L’Amoreaux added 15 and Fairfield ran its winning streak to 26, closing the regular season with an 83-54 win over Rider on Saturday for a perfect Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference record.

The Stags (28-1, 20-0) became the eighth team to run the MAAC table but joined the 2014-15 Quinnipiac teams to do it with a 20-game schedule.

Meghan Andersen had 11 points and Mackenzie Daleba added 10 for Fairfield, which will play in the MAAC Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday against the winner of Tuesday's eight-nine seed game.

Fischer, a freshman who went 8 of 10 from the foul line, scored 10 points in the season opener, the only other double-figure game of her career. L’Amoreaux, also a freshman, hit five 3-pointers.

Taylor Blunt had 11 points for Rider (9-20, 6-14) and Jessika Schiffer had 10.

Fairfield missed its first three shots but then reeled off the first 10 points of the game, highlighted by L'Amoreau's opening 3 and another by Janelle Brown. Both added a second 3 as the Stags raced to a 22-4 lead after one quarter as the Broncs went 1 of 9 with six turnovers.

The first six points of the second quarter made it an 11-0 run with Kendall McGruder's 3-pointer making it 28-4. It was 40-16 at the half.

McGruder's 3-pointer in the middle of the third quarter got the lead to 53-23. The margin reached 33 in the fourth quarter when the teams combined for 14-of-22 shooting (54%) with both making three 3s and combining to go 15 of 20 from the foul line.

