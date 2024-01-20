No. 7 Kansas State women beat Kansas 69-58 in front of Wildcats' largest home crowd of the season

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Serena Sundell and Zyanna Walker led a balanced scoring attack with 15 points each as No. 7 Kansas State beat Kansas 69-58 on Saturday in front of the Wildcats' largest home crowd of the season.

Kansas State (18-1, 7-0 Big 12) also got 13 points from Brylee Glenn.

Zakiyah Franklin had 18 points for Kansas (9-9, 2-5). The Jayhawks also got 12 points each from S'Mya Nichols and Holly Kersgieter.

K-State had trouble shaking the Jayhawks early in the second half until an 8-0 run opened up a 44-32 lead. Kansas managed to cut it to 50-43 by the end of the third quarter.

The Jayhawks trimmed it to 53-50 with 6:24 left on a 3-pointer by Franklin, but they could get no closer.

Kansas State held its rival to 18.2% shooting in the first quarter and 41.5% for the game. The Wildcats held the Jayhawks to 13.3% from the 3-point line.

They held a 32-26 lead at halftime.

The attendance was roughly 9,602 fans in Bramlage Coliseum.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas: The Jayhawks hung tough. Even though they fell behind early, they never let the game get away.

Kansas State: The Wildcats will have to rely on their depth without Ayoka Lee for the next four weeks. Lee had surgery on her left ankle Friday. She is averaging 19.8 points with a .677 field-goal percentage and 8.2 rebounds. She ranks second in the nation and leads the Big 12 in field-goal percentage.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Hosts Iowa State on Wednesday night.

Kansas State: Visits No. 12 Baylor on Monday night.

