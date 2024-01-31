Advertisement

No. 8 Kansas easily defeats Oklahoma State 83-54 with balanced offense

  • Kansas guard Nicolas Timberlake, left, celebrates hitting a three-point basket with Jamari McDowell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
    Kansas guard Nicolas Timberlake, left, celebrates hitting a three-point basket with Jamari McDowell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
  • Kansas guard Johnny Furphy, right, attempts to get past Oklahoma State guard Javon Small during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
    Kansas guard Johnny Furphy, right, attempts to get past Oklahoma State guard Javon Small during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
  • Kansas forward K.J. Adams Jr. (24) reacts after a three-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
    Kansas forward K.J. Adams Jr. (24) reacts after a three-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
  • Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton Jr. reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
    Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton Jr. reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
  • Kansas forward K.J. Adams Jr. (24) scores against Oklahoma State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
    Kansas forward K.J. Adams Jr. (24) scores against Oklahoma State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
  • Kansas center Hunter Dickinson (1) attempts to score over Oklahoma State center Brandon Garrison (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
    Kansas center Hunter Dickinson (1) attempts to score over Oklahoma State center Brandon Garrison (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
  • Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) scores against Oklahoma State guard John-Michael Wright (51) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
    Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) scores against Oklahoma State guard John-Michael Wright (51) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
DAVID SMALE
·2 min read

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson and K.J. Adams Jr. each scored 16 points to lead a balanced scoring attack and No. 8 Kansas defeated Oklahoma State 83-54 on Tuesday night.

All five Kansas starters scored in double figures.

The Jayhawks, who played without all-America candidate Kevin McCullar Jr., cruised throughout the second half. Their lead never dipped below the halftime margin of 18 points.

Kansas (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) got 12 points from Dajuan Harris Jr., 11 from Johnny Furphy and 10 from Elmarko Jackson. Dickinson had a double-double with 11 rebounds, and Harris had seven assists.

Oklahoma State (9-12, 1-7) was led by John-Michael Wright with 16 points. Brandon Garrison added 11 points after scoring the first seven points of the game for the Cowboys.

Kansas gradually pulled away in the first half, grabbing its first double-digit lead with 11:12 left in the first half on a jumper by Jackson. When Dickinson hit a foul-line jumper to cap a 12-0 run, the Jayhawks led 33-15. They led by as many as 21 points in the first half before taking a 44-26 lead into the locker room.

The Jayhawks were scorching from the field. They shot 64.3% (18 of 28) in the first half, including 5-of-10 from 3-point range.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys, the youngest team in the Big 12 Conference, don't have the depth to compete in the upper tier of the conference at this point.

Kansas: The Jayhawks didn't miss leading scorer McCullar, who was out with an undisclosed injury.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State: Hosts Kansas State on Saturday.

Kansas: Hosts No. 4 Houston on Saturday.

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball