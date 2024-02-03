No. 8 Kansas scores the most points this season against No. 4 Houston in a 78-65 victory

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 20 points to lead four Jayhawks in double figures as No. 8 Kansas beat No. 4 Houston 78-65 in front of a frenzied crowd on Saturday.

Kansas (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) got 17 points each from Kevin McCullar and Johnny Furphy, and 10 from KJ Adams. The Cougars had not allowed more than 72 points in a game all season.

Houston (19-3, 6-3) was led by L.J. Cryer with 24 points while J’Wan Roberts and Emanuel Sharp scored 11 points each.

Houston came into the game with the nation’s best scoring defense at 52.9 points per game allowed. The Jayhawks hit 53 points with 14:17 left in the second half on a layup by Dickinson.

Kansas extended its 15-point halftime lead to 20 in the second half. Houston cut the lead to 10 at at 68-58 but could not get closer.

The Jayhawks hit nine of their first 10 shots, helping them to a 23-11 lead at the second media timeout. The Cougars, who lead the nation in field goal defense (35.5%) allowed Kansas to shoot 68% (17 of 25) in the first half.

The Cougars had not allowed more than 30 points in a first half all season. The Jayhawks led 43-28 at halftime.

Kansas was led by Furphy with 14 first-half points. The Jayhawks got 9 points from McCullar, 8 from Dickinson and 7 from Adams.

The Cougars were led by Sharp with 8 points and Roberts with 7 in the first half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Houston: The Cougars weren’t about to go away easily. They trimmed a 58-38 deficit to 10 points with the help of a 10-2 run.

Kansas: The Jayhawks were intent on showing conference newcomers Houston that the road to the Big 12 Championship goes through Lawrence.

UP NEXT

Houston: The Cougars return home for a Tuesday night game against Oklahoma State.

Kansas: The Jayhawks visit Kansas State on Monday.

