No. 8 Ohio State scores program record-tying 39 points in 3rd period in 87-49 rout of Wisconsin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 17 points, Cotie McMahon had 15 and Eboni Walker 11 as No. 8 Ohio State won its eighth straight game, 87-49 over Wisconsin on Thursday night.

The Buckeyes (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) shot 50% (33 for 66) from the field, their best performance in nine games, and went 13 for 16 from the line.

Ohio State led by five points at the break and scored a program record-tying 39 points in the third quarter that extended its lead to a game-high 24 points late in the fourth.

Serah Williams led Wisconsin (10-10, 3-7) with 16 points and 11 rebounds in her seventh straight game with a double-double.

Wisconsin led 16-15 after the first quarter despite shooting 38% and the Badgers grabbed six of their 16 offensive rebounds in the opening period while Ohio State had none.

The Buckeyes went on a 7-0 run and claimed the lead with about six minutes left in the second quarter. Ohio State shot 8 for 9 from the free throw line in the period and never trailed again.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers had their two-game winning streak halted after shooting 32.7% (17 for 52) from the field, their worst performance in three games.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes' season-best winning streak is nine games and they will try to match that when they face Indiana in a top-10 matchup on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: At Northwestern on Sunday.

Ohio State: Hosts No. 10 Indiana on Sunday.

