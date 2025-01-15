No. 8 UK beats No. 11 Texas A&M

Latest Stories
- BuzzFeed
Medical Professionals, Share The Everyday Habits That Many People Think Are "Harmless" But Are Actually Silent Killers
"People don't understand the consequences."
- The Hockey News - Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning Superstar Scratched After Missing Team Meeting
This Lightning star won't be in the lineup after missing a team meeting.
- BuzzFeed
My Family Was Nearly Killed In A Random Violent Attack. This Unexpectedly Saved My Life.
"I was in the middle of a conversation when everything took a sudden turn. I heard yelling and screaming outside. I rushed toward the front door, and my heart plummeted when I saw my father sitting on the steps. Blood was rushing down his face from an open wound on his forehead."
- People
Olympic Kite Surfer Saves Drowning Woman in Dramatic Video: Watch
Brazilian Bruno Lobo captured the moment while trying out a new camera off the coast of São Luís
- The Hockey News - Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning Place Promising Forward On Waivers
This Lightning forward has been placed on waivers.
- MMA Junkie
Ex-champ Holly Holm leaves UFC, will explore free agency
Former champion Holly Holm has left the UFC and will explore free agency. Holm, a former women's bantamweight titleholder in the promotion and a boxing Hall of Famer, still had fights left on her contract, but asked to be released. Her request was granted, and she now will…
- The Hockey News
How Can An Overtime Winning Goal Be Six Feet Offside?
There’s no easy way to put it when a glaring missed call affects the outcome of a game, and there is no rule available to remedy it.
- People
Philadelphia Eagles Ban Fan Who Hurled Vile Insults at Woman Cheering for Packers During Playoff Game
Footage of the interaction went viral after the Eagles defeated the Packers 22-10 on Sunday, Jan. 12 in Philadelphia
- Associated Press
Gary Woodland had a surprise passenger on his island flight to Hawaii
Gary Woodland had a brief vacation with wife Gabby on the Big Island before coming over to Oahu for the Sony Open. The final passengers to board were in the first row — former President Barrack Obama, his wife and two daughters. “I was surprised he was on a commercial flight.”
- FTW Outdoors
Sydney Thomas claims a SEC college football coach slid into her DMs after the Tyson-Paul fight
Sydney Thomas -- who gained popularity after she served as the ring girl for the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight -- claims someone very well known slid into her DMs after the bout. In an interview with the Like A Farmer Podcast, Thomas was asked about the
- FTW Outdoors
Bill Belichick was so annoyed when Matthew Stafford's fumble was ruled an incomplete pass
Matthew Stafford saved himself eight yards by shoveling a forward pass toward Puka Nacua while in the grip of Minnesota Vikings pass rusher Jonathan Greenard. It was a savvy veteran play -- one that nearly cost the Los Angeles Rams seven points. Stafford was attempting…
- The Canadian Press
Court rules curler Harris not at fault for anti-doping rule violation, ban lifted
A provisional suspension issued to Canadian curler Briane Harris has been lifted "with immediate effect" by the Court of Arbitration for Sport after it found she bears "no fault or negligence" for an anti-doping rule violation last year.
- The Weather Network
Report finds 'rabbit fever,' which can be spread by lawn mowing, on the rise
Symptoms are typically flu-like, including fever, headaches, and lethargy.
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
'I'm Used To Looking A Bit Lower Down The Lineup For My Name': Why Steven Lorentz Is Being Promoted To Maple Leafs' Top Line
Matthew Knies was moved to Toronto's second line to make room for Lorentz.
- USA TODAY Sports
Here's how the NFL playoff bracket looks after latest wild-card games
The Commanders, Eagles and Bills are moving on in the NFL playoffs. Here's who the teams will play and what to know about the playoff bracket.
- USA TODAY Sports
Winners and losers of Dallas Cowboys' split with Mike McCarthy: What's Jerry Jones up to?
The Cowboys' split with coach Mike McCarthy will have wide-ranging effects felt beyond Dallas. Who were the biggest winners and losers of the move?
- HuffPost
Kevin O'Leary Claims Trump Shot Unbelievable Golf Score When He Visited Him
Now we have "fore!" more years of analyzing boasts about the president-elect's golf skills.
- FTW Outdoors
Hailee Steinfeld video shows she rooted on Josh Allen with other Bills significant others
We ask it every time the Buffalo Bills play: will Hailee Steinfeld, the fiancée of star QB Josh Allen, attend his latest game? Most times, it seems like a no for the actress and singer. But not for Sunday's playoff win over the Denver Broncos!
- FTW Outdoors
NFL playoffs schedule: Divisional Round weekend 2025 schedule matchups, dates, and TV times
The first round of the NFL playoffs is behind us. The road to Super Bowl 59 finally continues this coming weekend. The playoffs will continue starting on Saturday and on Sunday, with four win-or-go-home games on the slate. MORE: Get ready for the Josh Allen and
- Caughtoffside Articles
Huge shock for Pep Guardiola as Man City manager’s life comes crashing down
It’s not been the best of seasons already at Man City for Pep Guardiola, but things have got a whole lot worse for the Catalan in a personal sense with the collapse of his 30-year marriage.With the ...