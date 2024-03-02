Advertisement

No. 9 North Carolina beats North Carolina State 79-70, maintains hold on 1st place in ACC

  • North Carolina State guard Jayden Taylor (1) shoots over North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March. 2, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
    1/5

    NC State North Carolina Basketball

    North Carolina State guard Jayden Taylor (1) shoots over North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March. 2, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • North Carolina State guard Dennis Parker Jr., top, and North Carolina forward Jae'Lyn Withers, bottom, battle for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March. 2, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
    2/5

    NC State North Carolina Basketball

    North Carolina State guard Dennis Parker Jr., top, and North Carolina forward Jae'Lyn Withers, bottom, battle for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March. 2, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • North Carolina State guard Casey Morsell (14) gets a rebound over teammate Dennis Parker Jr. (11), North Carolina forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) and guard RJ Davis, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March. 2, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
    3/5

    APTOPIX NC State North Carolina Basketball

    North Carolina State guard Casey Morsell (14) gets a rebound over teammate Dennis Parker Jr. (11), North Carolina forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) and guard RJ Davis, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March. 2, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • North Carolina State forward Ben Middlebrooks (34) and North Carolina guard RJ Davis (4) go for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March. 2, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
    4/5

    NC State North Carolina Basketball

    North Carolina State forward Ben Middlebrooks (34) and North Carolina guard RJ Davis (4) go for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March. 2, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • North Carolina State guard Dennis Parker Jr. (11) and North Carolina forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) vie for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March. 2, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
    5/5

    NC State North Carolina Basketball

    North Carolina State guard Dennis Parker Jr. (11) and North Carolina forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) vie for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March. 2, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
North Carolina State guard Jayden Taylor (1) shoots over North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March. 2, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
North Carolina State guard Dennis Parker Jr., top, and North Carolina forward Jae'Lyn Withers, bottom, battle for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March. 2, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
North Carolina State guard Casey Morsell (14) gets a rebound over teammate Dennis Parker Jr. (11), North Carolina forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) and guard RJ Davis, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March. 2, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
North Carolina State forward Ben Middlebrooks (34) and North Carolina guard RJ Davis (4) go for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March. 2, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
North Carolina State guard Dennis Parker Jr. (11) and North Carolina forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) vie for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March. 2, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
BOB SUTTON
·3 min read

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Harrison Ingram scored a season-high 22 points as No. 9 North Carolina rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half and beat North Carolina State 79-70 on Saturday.

Elliot Cadeau scored 15 points and RJ Davis, who put up a Smith Center-record 42 points Monday night against Miami, finished with 14 after being held to two in the first half. Armando Bacot added 13 points for North Carolina (23-6, 15-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which won its fourth straight game and maintained its hold on first place in the conference, ahead of Duke.

Jayden Taylor hit five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points, and DJ Horne scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half for N.C. State (17-12, 9-9), which lost for the third time in four games.

The Wolfpack was within 73-68 before Davis hit a pair of free throws and a jumper with less than two minutes remaining.

The Tar Heels trailed 47-37 early in the second half before putting together a nine-point run — a strong stretch that included one possession without points when Bacot missed on an attempted dunk. During the run, there was also a post-whistle standoff between the teams, with officials separating angry players but not assessing additional penalties after a video review.

N.C. State center D.J. Burns Jr. picked up his fourth foul with 11:28 remaining. Less than two minutes later, teammate Casey Morsell had four fouls and then fouled out with 7:41 left.

N.C. State led 45-37 at halftime, buoyed by 57.6% shooting from the floor. That included going 7 for 11 from 3-point distance.

TIP-INS

Ingram, a transfer from Stanford in his first season with the Tar Heels, scored his career high of 24 points last season against Mississippi. … Taylor matched his second-highest point total of the season after his 24 points Tuesday at Florida State marked a season best.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The Wolfpack looked sharp in the first half, largely because perimeter shooting kept the Tar Heels off balance. Already likely needing a strong showing in the ACC tournament to move onto the NCAA Tournament bubble, this game was a chance to make an impression. Instead, N.C. State dropped to 0-3 versus ranked opponents. The Wolfpack fell to 4-6 in true road games.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels have won the first two games of a three-game homestand without dominating a pair of unranked opponents. But going from 10 points down to 10 points ahead in a span of less than 10 minutes was an example of the firepower North Carolina can display.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Host No. 10 Duke on Monday.

North Carolina: Host Notre Dame on Tuesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball