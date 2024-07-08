No, AP did not report Trump may face 'molestation' charges | Fact check

The claim: Associated Press reported prosecutors weighing molestation charges against Trump

A July 7 Threads post (direct link, archive link) purports to share news from The Associated Press about former President Donald Trump.

"BREAKING NEWS," the post reads. "Prosecutors Are Reconsidering Bringing Charges Against Former President Donald J. Trump On Child Rape And Molestation Charges. – AP News."

The post was liked 1,500 times in a day. The claim was also posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Our rating: False

The Associated Press did not report this, a spokesperson said. No credible media reports or other evidence support the claim that prosecutors are considering such charges.

No, AP didn't report on potential Trump sex abuse charges

In a July 8 email, Lauren Easton, a spokesperson for the AP, said the news organization "did not report this."

A search of the AP's website yielded no such articles. No credible news outlets have reported such news from the AP.

There were also no credible reports from other reputable news organizations about prosecutors considering such charges against Trump.

The Threads user who shared the post did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Other social media users who shared the claim provided no evidence to support it.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: False claim AP reported Trump may face molestation charge | Fact check