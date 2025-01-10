No, Biden administration didn't block firefighting aircraft during LA visit | Fact check

The claim: The Biden administration blocked firefighting aircraft during Los Angeles visit

A Jan. 8 X post (direct link, archive link) by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones claims President Joe Biden impeded efforts to extinguish wildfires sweeping across Los Angeles.

“NEXT-LEVEL INSANITY! Biden Admin Ordered LA Airspace Closed To Firefighting Aircraft For Over A Day During His Visit, Allowing Historic Blaze To Burn Out Of Control,” reads the post.

It was shared more than 20,000 times in two days. Other versions of the claim spread on Facebook.

Fact check roundup: Which claims about LA fires are true or false?

ADVERTISEMENT

More from the Fact-Check Team: How we pick and research claims | Email newsletter | Facebook page

Our rating: False

The Biden administration did not block firefighting aircraft. Those planes could continue flying in the restricted airspace if they coordinated with air traffic control, the Federal Aviation Administration told USA TODAY.

Strong winds grounded firefighting aircraft on Jan. 7

Biden was scheduled to visit California for a White House event commemorating the creation of two new national monuments on Jan. 7, as USA TODAY reported, but the blazes devastating the Los Angeles area prompted Biden to instead attend a briefing on the fires alongside California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

But Biden’s visit didn’t prevent firefighting efforts from continuing in the area, according to the FAA.

“Pilots conducting firefighting operations could fly in the restricted airspace provided they coordinate beforehand with air traffic control,” a spokesperson, who declined to be named, told USA TODAY.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fact check: Viral post misleads about Wyoming fires, rare earth minerals

The temporary flight restriction put in place for Biden’s visit reiterated as much, saying that emergency and life-saving aircraft had to coordinate with air traffic control to “avoid potential delays.”

Firefighting aircraft were also grounded on the evening of Jan. 7 because of strong winds in the area, according to the Los Angeles Times.

USA TODAY has debunked an array of related claims, including false assertions that an authentic image showed the Hollywood Sign “covered by fire,” that the Los Angeles Fire Department asked “anyone with firefighting experience” to assist with the wildfires and that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris blocked rescue efforts to North Carolina so they could tour the area after Hurricane Helene.

USA TODAY reached out to the White House and the user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive responses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead Stories also debunked the claim.

Our fact-check sources

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaper here.

USA TODAY is a verified signatory of the International Fact-Checking Network, which requires a demonstrated commitment to nonpartisanship, fairness and transparency. Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Meta.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden visit didn't stop LA wildfire efforts | Fact check