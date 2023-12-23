Advertisement

No Braggin’ Rights for Missouri Tigers basketball this year. This one was all Illinois

Calum McAndrew

The Missouri Tigers were out of this year’s Braggin’ Rights men’s basketball game early.

Illinois steadily built a lead that stayed around 20 points for most of the game en route to a 97-73 victory over coach Dennis Gates’ Mizzou squad on Friday night in St. Louis.

It was Missouri’s third straight loss as the Tigers fell to 7-5. Illinois improved to 9-2.

This story will be updated.

