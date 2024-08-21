No 'calamari comeback' from Rhode Island in 2024 DNC roll call

James Powel, USA TODAY
·2 min read

There was not a second "calamari comeback" during the ceremonial roll call vote at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday.

The fried delicacy included in Rhode Island's nominating presentation stole the show from the 2020 virtual roll call vote that nominated then candidate Joe Biden.

A reappearance from chef John Bordieri was highly unlikely since the Associated Press reported in June that the so-called "calamari ninja" was a supporter of then President and 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Rhode Island State Democratic Party Chairman Joseph McNamara is seen in a video frame grab casting the state's votes for the Democratic presidential nomination of former Vice President Joe Biden during the roll call vote of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention with John Bordieri, the chef of Iggy's Boardwalk restaurant, holding a platter of fried calamari at his side on Oakland Beach in Warwick, Island, U.S., August 18, 2020. Picture taken August 18, 2020. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz won the ceremonial roll call that mirrored the party's virtual vote held on August 6.

The roll call included an appearance by Atlanta rapper Lil' John.

The Democratic National Committee convention is in Chicago through Thursday where Harris is scheduled to formally accept the party's nomination for the 2024 Election.

Democratic convention live updates: Barack Obama, Michelle Obama set to take the stage

How to watch and stream the 2024 DNC

USA TODAY will provide livestream coverage on YouTube each night of the DNC, Monday through Thursday.

The convention will air live on its website, from the United Center in Chicago between 6:15 p.m. and 11 p.m. Eastern (5:15 p.m. to 10 p.m Central) on Monday, and 7 p.m to 11 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Central) the other days.

When and where is the Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention will take place from August 19-22 in Chicago, Illinois.

The United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, will be the main venue for the DNC.

Chicago has hosted the Democratic Convention 11 times, most recently in 1996 when the United Center saw President Bill Clinton was nominated for a second time.

What are the themes for each night of the DNC?

The DNC announced nightly themes for the convention. The title of the convention is "For the People, For Our Future."

Here are the themes for each night:

  • Monday: "For the People"

  • Tuesday: "A Bold Vision for America's Future"

  • Wednesday: "A Fight for our Freedoms"

  • Thursday: "For our Future"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Calamari didn't make a comeback during Rhode Island's DNC roll call

