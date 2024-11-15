No charges filed yet in deadly Marketplace shooting, more investigation needed
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.
WARNING: This story contains graphic details of an alleged murder in a sexual context.Nikolas Ibey — on trial for first-degree murder in the death of a woman who had just moved to Ottawa from Nunavut to attend college in 2022 — was drinking, taking drugs, and had been frustrated in his efforts to find an escort "for eight hours straight" before he finally took what he wanted from his new housemate and left her dead in her room, the Crown alleged in its opening remarks to a 14-member jury on Wedn
Brittany Patterson said she was charged with reckless conduct
A 101-year-old Edmonton widow is in a legal battle with the Rotary Foundation Canada over which charities should benefit from her late husband's $40-million estate.Mary McEachern says the foundation has repeatedly blocked her efforts to honour her husband's final wishes and redistribute his estate to various charities, not the Rotary alone."My husband wanted this money to go to many, many deserving charities," McEachern said in an interview with CBC. "But Rotary wants it all, and they're doing e
Members of a clothing-optional community in California say tensions among residents boiled over, leading to the deaths of Dan and Stephanie Menard
The suspects provided video footage to the insurance company, which showed "the alleged bear" in the vehicle, a news release says.
"More stories like this. Less stories of boys screaming: 'Your body my choice,'" one woman said in response to the tweet.
Duncan Haven, Jaqory Gill and Life Ford were arrested on charges of child endangerment, court records show
An Oklahoma City police officer is on administrative leave after video showed him throwing Lich Vu, 70, to the ground after a traffic ticket dispute.
For months, Abbotsford, B.C., businessman Jas Arora had been getting phone calls from strangers — people demanding money and threatening his family if he didn't pay up. But the threats became real this August when his son woke him late one night, saying someone was throwing things at the house.Arora raced outside, where he was overwhelmed by the smell of gasoline and found the driveway covered in broken glass."My wife said, 'No, no, go inside right away … Please, shut down the lights and call th
A Mexican journalist and author who fled to Canada after reporting on cartel activities says that transnational drug traffickers from Mexico are increasingly seeing Canada as a base of operations.Federal Mounties arrested three men in Surrey, B.C., who they say are tied to an organized crime group with links to Mexican drug cartels believed to be importing cocaine to Canada. Cpl. Arash Seyed told reporters at a Wednesday news conference that one of the suspects is a Mexican national who had arri
A video posted on social media appears to have been the catalyst for a west-end Toronto shootout between two groups this week — with cops caught in the crossfire, a police source says.Undercover officers were in the area of Queen Street W. and Sudbury Street on Monday night, conducting a bail compliance check, police Chief Myron Demkiw said Tuesday.A police source, who CBC News is not identifying because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the investigation, said undercover officers
Derek Sink, 39, was discovered when another gym patron noticed a foul smell coming from the tanning rooms.
Lareine Barbie Cruz was arrested in connection with the shooting over the weekend, per police
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian man convicted of raping dozens of women over the past two decades has been executed in public, the country's state media reported on Wednesday.
VANCOUVER — When a former Vancouver Police constable testified at the criminal trial of a colleague who sexually assaulted her, she says she knew it could ruin her career.
A human head has been found washed up on a beach in Florida, according to police. A worker who was raking the beach on Key Biscayne, Miami, reportedly made the discovery at about 8.30am on Tuesday. Police said an investigation had been launched after sealing off the section of the beach where the head was found.
As Snopes reported previously, Gaetz was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in 2008.
Emma and her Brother were part of a school run club, whose path crossed two lanes of traffic
SURREY, B.C. — Federal Mounties have arrested three men in Surrey, B.C., who they say are tied to an organized crime group with links to Mexican drug cartels believed to be importing cocaine to Canada.