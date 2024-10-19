No charges after suspected abduction case of 5-day-old prompted Amber Alert: Sask. RCMP

RCMP say they are not laying charges in connection with an Amber Alert issued Thursday. (CBC - image credit)

A man who turned himself in to police after an Amber Alert was issued in Saskatchewan earlier this week will not face charges in that incident, RCMP say.

RCMP issued an Amber Alert about a suspected abduction case Thursday afternoon, after getting a report that a five-day-old baby had been taken from a home on Montreal Lake Cree Nation. The alert was quickly cancelled when the infant was found safe.

Police said the man they were looking for was the child's father. He turned himself in at the Big River RCMP detachment shortly after the alert was issued, police said.

After an investigation, he will not be charged in connection with the incident, RCMP said in a Friday news release.

However, the man appeared in Prince Albert provincial court on Friday, on charges of assaulting and choking a woman from Montreal Lake, according to police.

To protect the privacy of the complainant in that case, RCMP said they will provide no further information, including the man's name.

Amber Alerts are the most urgent type of police alert issued in cases of suspected child abduction.

"This situation is testament to the power of the Saskatchewan Amber program," Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit Insp. Ashley St. Germaine said in Friday's news release.

"We sincerely thank members of the public and our news partners for their assistance with this investigation, which thankfully had a positive outcome."