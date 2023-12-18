No Christmas miracle for Matheson CUPE lockout

MATHESON — The lockout in Black River-Matheson continues after members of CUPE Local 1490 and representatives of the township met for a total of eight unproductive minutes Dec. 18.

The union’s bargaining committee met with the township on Dec. 13 for a few hours, but did not negotiate, partially due to time constraints.

As a result, Tom Pullen, a public works equipment operator and a member of the bargaining committee, told TimminsToday on Thursday (Dec. 14) they planned to continue the conversation today.

The township and CUPE Local 1490 members have been negotiating a new contract since March and the parties were in legal position for a strike or lockout at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 15., which ultimately resulted in a lockout situation.

Fourteen full-time municipal workers are affected by the labour dispute. While the two sides have reached agreements on some items, the union members still have some concerns.

Pullen said they met with the township at 2 p.m. with the conversation lasting a total of eight minutes.

“It was pretty quick today. Talks broke down,” he said. “There's zero movement. We were hoping to get some movement and hoping to get something done, and it didn't go that way at all.”

Pullen said he’s surprised by the outcome of the meeting. “I thought they were looking to get this done as much as we were,” he said.

Pullen said he’s feeling disappointed. “Not only just for us, but for everybody involved as far as that goes ... residents and taxpayers,” he said. “It would be nice to get this done with so we can go back to supporting them and helping them out and do what we do.”

Marissa Lentz, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com