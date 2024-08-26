No E.coli in Isle aux Morts water supply, says town officials

A colorized scanning electron micrograph of Escherichia coli, or E. coli, grown in culture and adhered to a cover slip. (U.S. National Institutes of Health - image credit)

The Town of of Isle aux Morts says tests on its water have come back negative for E.coli. (U.S. National Institutes of Health)

A community on Newfoundland's southwest coast says its water is safe to drink after what ultimately amounted to an E.coli scare in both sources of water, says a town official.

On Saturday, the Town of Isle aux Morts announced on social media that tests on the town's water supply as well as a potable water dispensing unit had come back negative for the bacteria.

"There is no E.coli in the water building or the main water lines. There is no boil water advisory in place at this time. Everything is safe to drink and use as normal," the town said in a Facebook post Saturday.

It added additional tests on the water would be conducted throughout the week.

Last Wednesday, the town announced on its Facebook page that E.coli had been detected in the water building, near the town's fire hall. People use the potable water-dispensing unit, which purifies water, to fill up bottles for their own use.

The following day, it was announced the tap water had also been contaminated.

Mayor Nelson Lillington confirmed Monday that the most recent tests of water samples show the water is safe.

"Last water test came back clear," Lillington told CBC News in an email.

CBC News has asked the town and Service N.L. Minister Elvis Loveless for an interview.

Dispute over tests

While the town had maintained both the tap water and water house were contaminated, a government official disputed that both water supplies had tested positive for E.coli.

Gina MacArthur, a spokesperson for the Department of Digital Government and Service N.L., told CBC News in an email that the test on tap water had come back negative and was safe to drink.

Acting under information that both community water sources were contaminated, last week deputy mayor Thomas Herritt said town staff handed out bottled water to the residents in the community of about 560 people.

However, Herritt said the town needed a better plan for a reliable source of water. He added that the town's water treatment plant was being cleaned and the filter was being changed.

A post on Isle aux Mort's Facebook page advised people how to follow a boil-advisory, though a government advisory was not put in place.

It was a different case in nearby Port aux Basques — 17-kilometre drive from Isle aux Morts — where a boil water advisory was put in place Wednesdy after water sample tests found traces of E.coli. On Saturday, the town announced the water is safe to drink and lifted the boil water advisory.

"Tests from the Department of Health came back today and were all negative for bacteria," the town said in a statement on its Facebook page on Saturday.

