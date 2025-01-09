'No evidence' Vladimir Putin wants peace deal to end his Ukraine war, says Foreign Secretary David Lammy

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said there is no evidence that Vladimir Putin wants a peace deal to end his Ukraine war.

Donald Trump has claimed he could end the conflict on January 21, the day after becoming US president again.

But Mr Lammy suggested that this timetable now appeared to be slipping towards Easter.

“Of course there will be a negotiation but I maintain this position, at the moment Putin’s behaviour do not suggest that he is willing to negotiate,” the Cabinet minister told BBC radio.

“I see no evidence that Putin wants to come to the table to negotiate and bring this war to an end.”

“So we have to be clear that as we head through this winter, we must continue to support Ukraine with all of the military, economic and humanitarian assistance that it needs.”

Russian military chiefs have launched a series of offensives on multiple fronts in eastern Ukraine in what appears to be an attempt by Putin to grab as much land as possible before Trump gets back into the White House.

Ukraine has started a new offensive in the Kursk region of Russia after seizing a swathe of it in the summer in a surprise attack.

Russian troops are seeking to retake Kursk, with the support of North Korean soldiers who are said to have suffered heavy casualties after being thrown into battle.

A state of emergency was also declared in the Russian city of Engels on Wednesday after a Ukrainian drone strike hit an oil depot that supplies Russia's nuclear bomber planes.

But Putin’s army is gradually seizing more territory in eastern Ukraine.

Mr Lammy, though, insisted: “What we are seeing in Ukraine is that many said that they would lose Kursk, they haven’t, many said the would lose Pokrovsk, they haven’t, they have made advances in the Black Sea, Russia lost 45,000 troops, dead, in November alone.

“They are facing high inflation, Putin has had to announce cuts before Christmas to their own welfare.

“So, let’s be clear Ukraine continues to fight valiantly and that’s why the British government has been absolutely clear that we stand with them, £3 billion in military spending for as long as it takes.”

He added that Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky had been open about the possibility of a peace deal but stressed that it would require security guarantees for his country.

In Ukraine, a Russian guided bomb attack on Wednesday killed at least 13 people and injured 113 in Ukraine’s southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, authorities said.

The blast left bodies strewn across a road alongside injured residents. Public transport was also damaged in the strike.

Prosecutors increased the injury toll from 63 to 113 people on Thursday morning. Rescue work had been completed at the site of the attack the evening before.

The Ukrainian military said on Thursday that Russia launched a total of 70 drones at the country overnight.

Of those drones, Ukraine’s air force shot down 46, while 24 “imitator drones” did not reach their targets, the air force added.

The attack damaged private residences in three Ukrainian regions.

