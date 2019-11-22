No Expos without a stadium, said MLB. But it didn't stop Jean Drapeau

While trying to lure Major League Baseball to Montreal, Jean Drapeau faced the first iteration of what has become a familiar problem in this city — there was no baseball stadium for the team to play in.

The former mayor of Montreal's archives were recently made public, and his collection chronicles a busy time in the city's history.

Carbon copies of two letters in particular provide a glimpse into how the Montreal Expos came to be, and how the months before opening day turned into a bit of a scramble — especially when it came to where the team would play.

Uncertainty regarding baseball stadiums in Montreal isn't exactly unheard of. The promise of a new downtown stadium, one that would allow the Expos to leave the much-maligned Olympic Stadium behind, was floated near the end of the team's time in Montreal. That stadium was never built.

And questions are once again being asked about where a baseball team would play if one were to return in the future.

But, I digress. Back to 1967.

No suitable MLB facilities

In the late 60s, Drapeau appeared on The Ed Sullivan show — twice. People knew his name. Expo 67 had been a resounding success, and Montreal was on the rise.

Basking in the glow of Expo, Drapeau sent a letter to Warren Giles, president of the National League, in November 1967, asking what Montreal had to do to land a team.

Giles's reply referred to Montreal as a "fine city," but he got to the point right off the bat, so to speak.

"It is my understanding there are presently no facilities in Montreal suitable for playing Major League Baseball," he said, informing Drapeau he would need to come up with a plan for a stadium.

(His letter also mentioned the requirement of an owner or group of owners willing to shell out between $6 million and $9 million to buy a team, which also proved to be a touch complicated. But the ownership saga is a story for another day.)

The plan Drapeau proposed to Major League Baseball appears to have been for the team to play in a renovated Autostade, the concrete stadium built to host outdoor events during Expo on a temporary basis, then move into its own stadium after a few years.

On May 27, 1968, MLB awarded San Diego and Montreal the two newest National League teams. It was no small feat — Montreal became the first city outside the U.S. to have an MLB team.

