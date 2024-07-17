No-fault evictions ban: King's Speech promises "greater rights and protections" for renters

Legislation to ban no-fault evictions has been announced by King Charles in Parliament.

The King’s Speech, which sets out the new Labour government’s proposed legislation, includes 35 Bills and drafts Bills — many of which concern housing.

“Legislation will be introduced to give greater rights and protections to people renting their homes, including ending no-fault evictions and reforming grounds for possession,” Charles III said in his speech, which is written by the government.

Currently, section 21 allows landlords to serve a no-fault eviction, where tenants can be told to vacate a property for any reason with two months notice. No-fault evictions surged 52 per cent in just a year, leaving thousands of Londoners homeless or at risk of homelessness.

An eviction ban had been a key manifesto promise from the previous Conservative government, but the Renters Reform Bill failed to pass through Parliament before the general election was called. The overturning of section 21 stalled as there were calls to reform the local courts system to support landlords trying to evict tenants for anti-social behaviour.

Grounds for possession come under section 8, where landlords can serve an eviction notice if the tenant has fallen into arrears, the landlord wishes to make the property their main residence, or the mortgage holder needs to sell up.

"The devil, of course, is always in the detail and I am worried about repercussions of swift action particularly in the private rental sector which seems to be in decline at the moment to the detriment of young professionals,” said Dominic Agace, chief executive of leading estate agents Winkworth.

“With the banning of section 21, there needs to be a credible route in its place for landlords to exit anti-social tenants. Without a viable exit, there will be no investment in a much needed sector.”

With London rents soaring 11 per cent in 12 months, many struggling London tenants have been served a section 21 — only to see their home re-listed for a higher rent.

The King’s Speech also promises that “draft legislation will be published on leasehold and commonhold reform”.

A version of the Leasehold Reform Bill did pass before the election, but without a cap on ground rent.

Londoners who own leasehold houses and flats can find themselves trapped by ground rents that double every ten years and service charges that become completely unaffordable. One in ten London leaseholders are reportedly considering selling up over the costs of owning a leasehold home – although the conditions of their contracts make it difficult to find a buyer.

Labour also used the speech to reaffirm their goal to build 1.5 million new homes over the course of this Parliament, with a swathe of planning reforms in the pipeline.