No, Finland's president did not post video in support of Nigerian separatists

The Daily Beast

Teddy Roosevelt was hardly a shrinking violet. The Rough Rider, outdoorsman and survivor of an assassination attempt in 1912 (he famously continued delivering a speech after being shot), was a contradiction; the man who never met an animal he didn’t wish to shoot was also an intellectual. Equal parts thoughtful and heedless, Roosevelt was a president for a nation rising to take its place among the leaders of the nascent 20th century. It was Roosevelt who fulfilled the long-held industrialist dre