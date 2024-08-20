No foreign holidays for Gabon government officials

Gabon's interim president who seized power in a coup a year ago has barred members of his transitional government from holidaying abroad.

Gen Oligui Nguema has also limited government officials to a maximum of one week of holiday leave.

These new restrictions were announced on state television, after he toured the country to listen to people's concerns.

There is speculation that Gen Nguema may be softening the ground to run for president in next year's election - the first since he seized power in the Central African state.

He overthrew his cousin Ali Bongo, who became president in 2009 following the death of his father, Omar Bongo Ondimba, who had ruled for 41 years.

Since Gen Nguema took power, he has sought to reassure the public that his military government is acting in their best interest.

However, he has not publicly commented on whether or not he will run for the country’s top job in polls that are planned for 2025.

News of the holiday restrictions comes days before the first anniversary of the coup - when the junta's record will inevitably be scrutinised.

Gen Nguema may be hoping to draw favourable comparisons with the man he overthrew, Mr Bongo, who was known to travel overseas regularly and whose family owned multiple properties in France and the UK.

Yet Gen Nguema is himself said to own multiple properties in the US, and when asked about these in recent years he has said that his private life should be respected.

Nonetheless it is thought the new holiday restrictions will apply to Gen Nguema too.

But he will no doubt be entitled to go abroad for official purposes.

Details of the new holiday rules were read out on state television, with viewers told that the goal was to "immerse" government officials "in the realities and expectations of their compatriots".

A spokesman for the interim government explained that "this measure aims to encourage a return to the roots and increased proximity with local populations", stipulating that exceptions will only be made in cases of "force majeure" - a legal term meaning extraordinary events that are out of parties' control - or on health grounds.

Gabonese officials need not despair, given the array of attractions in their home country - including stunning white sand beaches and some of the world's best gorilla safaris in Loango National Park.

