No future agreement for Leamington horse racing

After negotiations with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, the Lakeshore Horse Racing Association has not signed the 19-year funding agreement presented to them by the gaming corporation.

Earlier this week Tom Bain, Director of Lakeshore Horse Racing Association, said they didn't sign the deal because there wasn`t enough certainty.

"In the end the Lakeshore Horse Raceway felt that the security we were asking for as far as harness racing in this area wasn't there," said Tom Bain, Director of Lakeshore Horse Racing Association.

The proposed deal from the OLG guarantees Leamington's track up to $39,000 for each of the 13 race dates set in a year but only for the next three years.

After that, the Ontario Racing Management Board will be in control. Bain is uncertain whether they will allow new negotiations but says he would jump on the idea of talking again.

Bain said 2,000 local jobs could be lost.

"Last year we broke attendance records, broke betting records, took on a new theme of Family Day and it proved very successful," said Bain.

"To have something like that jerked out from underneath us, it's a scary thought."