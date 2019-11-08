No Gain For ‘Thursday Night Football’ Ratings; ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Rises

Click here to read the full article.

The Oakland Raiders’ 26-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers came down to the final two minutes, helping keep Fox’s interesting with a primetime-best 2.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 9.42 million viewers.

Those early numbers are mostly even with the season-low-hovering results of the past couple of weeks for the midweek NFL game; last week’s Halloween night 49ers-Cardinals matchup drew a 2.8/10.19 million in early numbers. Adjustments later today are likely, but as usual it gave Fox an easy win for the night in both metrics.

Elsewhere, Grey’s Anatomy (1.3, 6.13M) jumped up two tenths in a return to normalcy and ranked as the night’s top-rated non-sports show, helping lead-out A Million Little Things (0.8, 4.49M) gain a tenth. CBS’ Young Sheldon (1.1, 8.73M) snagged the night’s best viewership number for a scripted program, pacing a comedy block that was even across the board with The Unicorn (0.8 5.93M), Mom (0.8, 6.20M) and Carol’s Second Act (0.7, 4.99M).

NBC saw even results for Superstore (0.7, 2.61M), Perfect Harmony (0.5, 1.99M) and The Good Place (0.6, 1.99M), while Will & Grace (0.5, 2.18M) and Law & Order: SVU (0.6, 3.57M) ticked down.

At 10 PM, SVU still won its time slot in both metrics, topping CBS’ Evil (0.5, 3.48M) and ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder (0.4, 2.27M) which both were steady with last week.

The CW’s Supernatural (0.3, 1.12M) and Legacies (0.2, 790,000) were both even week-over-week.

