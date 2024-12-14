‘No Good Deed’ Soundtrack: All The Songs You’ll Hear In The Netflix Series
Liz Feldman’s No Good Deed has suspense, emotion and humor all in one. The murder mystery series starring Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano, Abbi Jacobson, Denis Leary, Poppy Liu. O-T Fagbenle, Teyonah Parris, Luke Wilson and Linda Cardellini arrived on Netflix Dec. 12.
Throughout the series, several songs emphasize moments or themes in the show, like that of home, which is punctuated by Ozzy Osbourne and Motley Crue songs. A Eurythmics number sets the tone at a big scene in the finale, and a Bon Jovi song also pulls at the sinister side of the story.
Several other original songs performed by different characters put some spin on the series, which follows the Morgans, Lydia (Kudrow) and Paul (Romano) as they attempt to sell their house to reasonable buyers so that they can move on from a tragic event that happened there a few years ago. Thus, three couples — Leslie (Jacobson) and Sarah (Liu), JD (Wilson) and Margo (Cardellini) and Dennis (Fagbenle) and Carla (Parris) — compete for the beautiful Spanish-style home.
The full No Good Deed soundtrack, by episode, can be found below:
Episode 1
“Mama I’m Coming Home” by Ozzy Osbourne
Episode 3
“Wanted Dead Or Alive” by Bon Jovi
Episode 4
“Carry On Wayward Son” by Kansas
Episode 5
“Home Sweet Home” by Motley Crüe
“Your Song” by Elton John (Performed by Luke Wilson as JD Campbell)
Episode 7
“I’m Still Here” performed by Emily Morgan (Chloe East)
Episode 8
“Missionary Man” by Eurythmics
“Jacob’s Song” by Rachael Cantu
