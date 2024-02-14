'No hidden agenda': Parkrun CEO defends decision to stop showing fastest finishers

Parkruns are free weekly community events (PA Archive)

The CEO of Parkrun has defended the decision to stop showing its fastest finishers after a row over trans athletes posting female records.

In an open letter Russ Jefferys has taken full responsibility for the decision and said he believed Parkrun had “an obligation to continue identifying and removing the barriers that stand in the way”.

The CEO said he wanted to make it clear “there is no hidden agenda at play”.

Last week event organisers were told by management that course records, first place finishers and records for age groups and gender will no longer be published on its website.

Historic data naming the fastest male and female athlete to complete each 5km course has already been removed.

The free event sees tens of thousands of athletes of varying ages and abilities taking part in runs through parks and across the UK every Saturday morning.

However it has been accused of being unfair on women as biological men have been able to self-identify as females and have, in some cases, posted exceptional times.

Mr Jefferys wrote: “Parkrun only exists to inspire people, from any background, to come together, to be social, and active, in the great outdoors. That’s it. There is no other motive.

“To do this we have a sharp, unwavering focus on removing the barriers to participation which persist for many people, especially for those whom physical activity may not be the norm, those who may never engage with traditional ‘sports’, or be able to afford gyms or other subscriptions, or find any inclusive and welcoming spaces for movement.

“I say it again: parkrun only exists to bring people together. It is one of the world’s great levellers, a social health initiative, a sanctuary each weekend, right in the heart of local communities in more than 2,500 locations around the world.”

The CEO wrote that people attend its free events for many reasons such as seeing friends or getting some fresh air.

He added that some people who attend are motivated by competition but that “we must remember Parkrun’s incredible ability to change the lives of those who may need it most”.

Mr Jefferys listed people with long term health conditions, people struggling with loneliness, those who need free access to exercise and people who may feel intimidated or afraid as some examples of people who need the events.

He said: “Arguably, Parkrun has succeeded in changing the wider narrative about what it even means to be physically active, what you have to wear, or look like, who you need to be. At Parkrun you can be anyone. You are welcome. Everyone is welcome.

“I truly believe that we have an obligation to continue identifying and removing the barriers that stand in the way. Records were one such example. The fear of finishing last, of being the ‘slowest’, of not being celebrated, of not being as good as everyone else, or not even able to finish at all.

“None of these things should be a barrier to joining parkrun, but it certainly wasn’t helpful that we were providing prominent links to a considerable amount of data from our home pages that was clearly performance related.”

There are 62 Park runs in Greater London with the first in Bushy Park in 2004. There are events across the capital with the latest addition the Thames path event in Woolwich, set up last year.

Some are in the most iconic locations, including Hyde Park.