No ice for ice fishing means slow season on Mitchell's Bay

An ice fishing season can last anywhere from seven days to three months. In the early 1990s, the season started in early December and ended late March.

But right now, the ice fishing season is non-existent — there's no ice on the lakes in southwestern Ontario.

According to Dennis Shaw's logs, three out of every four years were like that ... but things have changed.

"In the last few years it's not that unusual [to have no ice]," said Shaw. "Ice has been an up and down issue. Climate change is pretty evident."

Shaw and his wife run Bass Haven, near Mitchell's Bay, and said now two out of three years are ice-less.

"It's hurry up and wait," said Shaw about business. "When you see a forecast that will put ice down, you've got to get prepared for it."

To get prepared for ice fishing you need line, bait, an auger and some way to stay warm — plus the ice, of course.

Instead right now Shaw is thinking about going fishing off his boat because it's another week before the forecast even looks like there's a possibility of ice.

"If we don't have something on the go by the first week of February, chances are slim we'll get anything at all," said Shaw. "I'll just read a book then. You can't fight Mother Nature."