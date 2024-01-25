No injuries in ditched vehicle

A 34-year-old Kaministiquia man was charged with impaired driving early Tuesday after a vehicle ended up in a Highway 102 ditch.

Provincial police said officers encountered the wreck and the accused near the Townline Road intersection around 3 a.m.

No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved, police said.

According to a provincial news release, Thomas Johnson has been released from custody and is to appear in Thunder Bay court on March 5.

The charge against him has not been proven in court.

Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal