No, Keir Starmer Is Not Going To Call An Election Just Because Lots Of People Have Signed A Petition

Keir Starmer has endured a torrid start to his time in office. via Associated Press

Less than five months since the general election, more than a million people have signed a petition calling for another one.

Just a day after it was first created on parliament’s website, the number putting their names to it continues to rise.

It has easily passed the 100,000 threshold needed for it to be debated in the House of Commons.

The petition says: “I would like there to be another general election.

“I believe the current Labour government have gone back on the promises they laid out in the lead up to the last election.”

The phrase “Call A General Election” has also been trending on X, with former British Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies among those publicising the petition.

Signed.. in case you feel the urge here is the link. Petition: Call a General Election https://t.co/Vt46kfbTh9 — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) November 24, 2024

However, HuffPost UK can confirm that those who are already demanding to be given the chance to replace the Labour government are going to be disappointed.

A senior Labour source said: “This government was elected just a few months ago with an overwhelming mandate to deliver change. The sooner those who lost accept that, the better.”

Keir Starmer has until 2029 at the latest to call the election, and most observers believe he is unlikely to do so until summer 2028 at the earliest.

Given Labour’s huge 170-seat Commons majority, the chances of the government losing a vote of confidence - another way in which an election can be triggered - are virtually nil.

