No let up in drink-driving offences over Christmas

The number of arrests was slightly higher than last year, police said [BBC]

The number of people continuing to drive after drinking or taking drugs is "concerning", a police force has said.

Wiltshire Police arrested 96 people for offences related to drink or drug-driving from 1 December to 1 January as part of its annual Don't Risk It campaign.

Of those arrests, 45 were for drink driving, and 25 were for drug driving.

Roads policing inspector Steve Jolly said: "It is concerning that people are still choosing to take the huge risk of driving after consuming alcohol or drugs."

"A momentary lapse in concentration while driving can cost a life," he added.

'Making roads safer'

The total number of arrests was slightly higher than the figure of 94 in the 2023 campaign.

Insp Jolly added: "I'd like to thank my officers as well as the other teams across the force who dedicated themselves to making Wiltshire's roads safer over the holiday period."

He said the force was still targeting drink and drug drivers, despite the campaign ending, adding: "We encourage the public to report people they suspect are committing these offences to us – they will be dealt with robustly."

