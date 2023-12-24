You can no longer judge a man by his Christmas cards

Christmas cards

It’s a game we all like to play. Visiting friends over the festive season and, while they’re looking the other way, having a sneaky peak at their Christmas cards. As they fetch you a drink you turn over the ones on the piano and have a look at others on the windowsill. It’s always a pain when someone hangs them on string in curling loops across the room because there you are trying to have a peak and the whole thing collapses just as your pal returns to the room.

But don’t be embarrassed. Putting out Christmas cards is a proud display of connectivity. It’s a heated game of Top Trumps. Yes, there are cards from friends, family and business associates. But what piques our interest when we look at those of our friends are the cards from the famous. They get points for those from politicians and the most senior or most ghastly the better (think of the big score if you had cards from Rishi Sunak AND Keir Starmer). There’s serious value in cards from famous actors and, of course, assured victory with one from the King and Queen.

But this year, I have to admit, I’m not doing well. Our cards are looking both thin on the ground and the King’s must be lost in the post. So if you find yourself mooching about my house and having a gander I’d simply plead: please don’t judge me on them. Because, as I write, the best I can offer is a London nightclub I never visit, a soon-to-be-ex member of Parliament and the producers of Bullseye.

So what’s the reason? Well, I blame the economy, the Royal Mail and card businesses. Because I’m sure we’re not the only family to see fewer cards this year. For the first time in decades I’ve not sent a single card: no friend or relative will get a photo of our kiddies plopping onto the doormat.

I could plead lack of time, but cost is a major factor. The printing and envelopes are £1.65 a card and a first class stamp is £1.25. And forget the idea of sending them second class at 75p because we all know the Royal Mail shares the same brand values as GWR (Great Western Railway): you’ve no idea of when the destination will come and it’s not surprising if it’s after Christmas. (And I write these words literally sitting on the floor in the vestibule of a train from Taunton to London because GWR either forgot or in a wave of vindictive masochism decided not to put on three additional carriages.)

So assuming we would send out 100 cards, which we would happily sign and seal with a glass of wine while watching the Strictly final, that’s almost £300. Which is quite pricey for that simple, traditional expression of warmth and friendship, of reminding people that while you haven’t seen them in a while you haven’t forgotten them.

There’s a free option though, you might point out, a simple and easy way to communicate with hundreds of your contacts, with receipt both guaranteed and instantaneous.

But if you think a digital card is any kind of substitute for the real thing I weep for you. Businesses can just about get away with it. And, just a few seconds ago I received one from Miele. So if you have sent me a digital Christmas card and think it carries with it some kind of Yuletide value then know that in the panoply of friendship you’re up there with my tumble dryer.

The Christmas card is yet another victim of the digital revolution, in which instant and often vain communication (holiday selfies replacing postcards and WhatsApp messages replacing letters), mean that unless there’s some next-generation rebellion (and one can but hope) the story of our lives will just disappear into the ether, or rather the Cloud…

But we still feel a tinge of guilt at our lack of effort and the decision to invest in DukesHill ham, Booja-Booja chocolate and fancy cheese straws, rather than those cherished cards. My lack of received cards also means I’ll have to invest in tags next year as I cut out the fronts of the previous year’s Christmas cards as substitutes.

Still, at least we’re spared those massive family round-ups that people used to dispatch. There’s only so much news I need to know about a distant relative’s trek barefoot from Notting Hill to Stow-on-the-Wold to save the rhino horn.

But I do miss one card, from a large family in the States. Each year the family would gather for a photo and it’s both sweet and a little intriguing to see who’s growing up fast and who’s missing: banished from the family or fallen from their perch.

