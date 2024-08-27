He’s no longer UF’s president, but Ben Sasse will get a $1M annual salary until 2028

After defending his office’s vast spending as University of Florida president, Ben Sasse stands to receive more than $1 million per year through at least 2028, according to a severance agreement released Monday.

The former U.S. senator from Nebraska had more than tripled his office’s expenditures, which went from $5.6 million to $17.3 million, according to a report by the Independent Alligator student newspaper.

Sasse said big spending was necessary for big change. In a statement on social media, he pointed to the fact that the university’s board “extended me full severance and an ongoing role with the university until at least 2028, suggesting no concerns on their part.”

Sasse’s original contract states that if Board of Trustees Chairperson Mori Hosseini were to determine in good faith that Sasse “resigned under circumstances where there exists cause to terminate,” Sasse would be declined “appointment and employment as a faculty member or in any other capacity at the University.”

It also says if he were to resign, he “shall not be entitled to any further compensation or benefits as President.”

Sasse announced his resignation July 18, citing his wife’s health. His termination agreement, however, states that he will serve as a president emeritus, professor and external advisor to Hosseini and continue to receive his base salary of $1.04 million until February 2028, or until he “accept(s) a full-time position elsewhere or otherwise resign.”

It also said the university would continue to provide medical insurance benefits “including the separate health letter for your wife, which will remain in effect.”

In a letter sent to Sasse on April 24 — the day pro-Palestinian protests broke out at UF, Sasse’s handling of which drew praise from Gov. Ron DeSantis — Hosseini said “should (Sasse) leave UF for any reason (with or without cause),” the university would ensure continued health care coverage for him, his wife and dependent children.

“We want to assure you and your family are provided continuity of healthcare, even if you were to depart the university after your presidency,” Hosseini wrote.

The letter said the university would provide such coverage “until such a time as you establish new employment wherein comparable health care coverage is provided.”

Hosseini also told Sasse in the letter that he looked forward to discussing Sasse’s long- and short-term performance goals, and the progress of the university’s strategic plans related to those goals.

Former UF President Kent Fuchs was announced as interim president on July 23, but said in a recent interview he was tapped for that role days before Sasse’s resignation was announced. An undated employment contract crafted in the month before the Independent Alligator’s report states he will receive a base salary of $1 million for his one-year appointment, with the possibility of a 15% performance bonus.

The contract also states that “all presidential expenses shall be reviewed semi-annually” and presented to the Board of Trustees.

Fuchs said the university was complying with the governor’s office on an audit of expenses, but he didn’t expect anything unusual to be found.