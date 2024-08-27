He’s no longer UF’s president, but Ben Sasse will get a $1M annual salary until 2028

Divya Kumar
·3 min read

After defending his office’s vast spending as University of Florida president, Ben Sasse stands to receive more than $1 million per year through at least 2028, according to a severance agreement released Monday.

The former U.S. senator from Nebraska had more than tripled his office’s expenditures, which went from $5.6 million to $17.3 million, according to a report by the Independent Alligator student newspaper.

Sasse said big spending was necessary for big change. In a statement on social media, he pointed to the fact that the university’s board “extended me full severance and an ongoing role with the university until at least 2028, suggesting no concerns on their part.”

Sasse’s original contract states that if Board of Trustees Chairperson Mori Hosseini were to determine in good faith that Sasse “resigned under circumstances where there exists cause to terminate,” Sasse would be declined “appointment and employment as a faculty member or in any other capacity at the University.”

It also says if he were to resign, he “shall not be entitled to any further compensation or benefits as President.”

Sasse announced his resignation July 18, citing his wife’s health. His termination agreement, however, states that he will serve as a president emeritus, professor and external advisor to Hosseini and continue to receive his base salary of $1.04 million until February 2028, or until he “accept(s) a full-time position elsewhere or otherwise resign.”

It also said the university would continue to provide medical insurance benefits “including the separate health letter for your wife, which will remain in effect.”

In a letter sent to Sasse on April 24 — the day pro-Palestinian protests broke out at UF, Sasse’s handling of which drew praise from Gov. Ron DeSantis — Hosseini said “should (Sasse) leave UF for any reason (with or without cause),” the university would ensure continued health care coverage for him, his wife and dependent children.

“We want to assure you and your family are provided continuity of healthcare, even if you were to depart the university after your presidency,” Hosseini wrote.

The letter said the university would provide such coverage “until such a time as you establish new employment wherein comparable health care coverage is provided.”

Hosseini also told Sasse in the letter that he looked forward to discussing Sasse’s long- and short-term performance goals, and the progress of the university’s strategic plans related to those goals.

Former UF President Kent Fuchs was announced as interim president on July 23, but said in a recent interview he was tapped for that role days before Sasse’s resignation was announced. An undated employment contract crafted in the month before the Independent Alligator’s report states he will receive a base salary of $1 million for his one-year appointment, with the possibility of a 15% performance bonus.

The contract also states that “all presidential expenses shall be reviewed semi-annually” and presented to the Board of Trustees.

Fuchs said the university was complying with the governor’s office on an audit of expenses, but he didn’t expect anything unusual to be found.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Rice University student killed in apparent murder-suicide, police say, prompting campus-wide lockdown on first day of class

    A student at Rice University in Houston was found dead in her dorm room Monday in an apparent murder-suicide, sending the campus into a nearly two-hour lockdown as students concluded their first day of classes, according to police and university officials.

  • McGill law professors launch unlimited strike on first week of classes

    MONTREAL — A union representing McGill University law professors said its members walked off the job Monday, the first week of classes for the fall semester, over what it described as the school's anti-union tactics and refusal to negotiate in good faith.

  • Australia to cap foreign student enrollments in migration crackdown

    STORY: ::August 27, 2024::Sydney, Australia::Australia set to limit international student enrollments in a migration crackdown::Jason Clare/Australia education minister "Today I can announce that subject to the Bill passing the overall number of international students starting a course next year will be set at 270,000 this includes higher education courses and vocational education and training courses. And what this means is next year that there will be about the same number of international students starting a course here as there were before the pandemic, there'll be more in our universities and there will be fewer in our private vocational providers.""There's about 10% more international students in our universities today than before the pandemic and about 50% more in our private vocational and training providers. Students are back but so are the shocks - people that are seeking to exploit this industry to make a quick buck and we are implementing a number of reforms to tackle that."The decision follows a raft of actions since last year to end COVID-era concessions for foreign students and workers in Australia that helped businesses recruit staff locally while strict border controls kept overseas workers out.The reforms are designed to make the international student sector better and fairer, and this will set it up on a more sustainable footing going forward, Clare said.International education is one of Australia's largest export industries and was worth A$36.4 billion ($24.7 billion) to the economy in the 2022-2023 financial year. The record migration - driven by students from India, China and Philippines - has expanded labour supply and restrained wage pressures, but it exacerbated an already tight housing market.

  • Man who lived in Halifax tent encampment designs micro-homes with Dalhousie University

    A man who spent last winter living with homeless people in downtown Halifax is teaming up with Dalhousie University to design unique micro-homes.Stephen Wilsack spent several months at the Grand Parade trying to support people who were living rough in the cold.With the help of Dalhousie's architecture department, he's now created a design for a unique micro-home he thinks will protect those without a place to stay better than a tent."It is a structure that has a feeling," Wilsack said. "Even tho

  • Some U of C students put up in a hotel as residence hits capacity

    Some students attending the University of Calgary this year will be staying at the Aloft hotel because residence is at capacity, a university official said.About 50 rooms at the nearby hotel were leased by the U of C to accommodate students who weren't able to secure a spot in residence. An additional 89 students are still on a wait list for housing."We were able to help out a few more students through that process," Shane Royal, senior director of ancillary services at the university, told CBC

  • Did Fort Worth schools dodge the worst of the FAFSA meltdown?

    The new form was supposed to be easier. It wasn’t.

  • Australia limits foreign students in migration crackdown

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia said on Tuesday it would limit the enrolment number of new international students to 270,000 for 2025, as the government looks to rein in record migration that has contributed to a spike in home rental prices. The decision follows a raft of actions since last year to end COVID-era concessions for foreign students and workers in Australia that helped businesses recruit staff locally while strict border controls kept overseas workers out. "There's about 10% more international students in our universities today than before the pandemic, and about 50% more in our private vocational and training providers," Education Minister Jason Clare told a press conference.

  • Back to School: Talk to your kids about social media

    Back to School: Talk to your kids about social media

  • Christina Hall Slips Into Little Black Bikini While Vacationing Amid Josh Hall Divorce

    Her ex filed for divorce in July, after nearly three years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences"

  • 'Coward': Critics Mock Trump After Late-Night Freakout Over Kamala Harris Debate

    The former president suggested he may not debate the vice president after all.

  • Rep. Jasmine Crockett Hits Trump Where It Hurts With Bold Debate Prediction

    The Texas lawmaker trolled the former president over the upcoming debate against Kamala Harris.

  • Trump Picked Worst Possible Spot For New Border Wall Stunt

    The former president's choice of location had one very awkward detail.

  • Woman dead, husband charged in femicide at west Ottawa home

    Jennifer Zabarylo, 47, was killed at her home on Lady Slipper Way in rural west Ottawa on Sunday evening. Her husband is charged in her death. (Jennifer Edmonds/Facebook)An Ottawa man is accused of second-degree murder after his wife was found dead at their home in the city's rural west end Sunday evening.Ottawa police were called to the home on Lady Slipper Way, west of Stittsville, around 6:40 p.m. where they said they found Jennifer Zabarylo, 47, suffering from traumatic injuries. She was pro

  • Jessica Simpson Sizzles in Second-Skin Catsuit, Big Hair and Even Bigger Hoops: See Her Latest Look

    The fashion mogul and musician is all about loud luxury when it comes to her wardrobe

  • An umpire called a historically bad strike while Pirates position player Rowdy Tellez pitched

    Maybe home plate umpire Scott Barry just wanted to end the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates. Or ... he needs to get his vision checked. Those are the only two reasons I can think of for this strike call that has gone very, very viral for all the wrong reasons. The…

  • Trump Says We ‘Gotta’ Restrict the First Amendment

    The former president vowed to torch free-speech protections days after RFK Jr. touted him as anti-censorship

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger and Son Joseph Baena Embark on Bike Ride Together in Canada

    The 'Terminator' star and his youngest son spent a day sightseeing in Toronto

  • Trump Flashes ‘Unusual’ Thumbs Up and Smile at Graves of Fallen Marines

    Donald Trump was photographed smiling and giving an awkward thumbs up Monday at the graves of fallen Marines in Arlington National Cemetery.The former president’s demeanor was criticized online as many were puzzled—and others outright offended—that he’d give his signature smirk and hand gesture at such a sensitive site.“Smiling thumbs up at the grave is unusual to say the least,” posted Adam Kinzinger, a former Republican lawmaker who’s a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard.Read more at

  • King Charles May Have Chosen Who’s Getting Prince Andrew’s Royal Estate

    There are rumors of the king kicking his brother out of Royal Lodge.

  • Kari Lake urged to get off the stage at Arizona Trump rally: ‘Wrap asap’

    Democratic opponent Ruben Gallego says ‘MAGA Republicans’ are ‘finally catching up to the rest of Arizona’