No, this longtime Kansas City Mexican restaurant isn’t moving downtown — despite the name

Justin Hernandez would like to put the rumors to rest.

The owner of Jalapenos Mexican Restaurant, a Brookside staple for nearly 30 years, has no plans to move or expand downtown.

“I would be super appreciative for any extra help you could give by getting the word out,” Hernandez said when reached by The Star on Wednesday. “It has created quite the stir.”

He was referring to some signage recently erected on the building at 1501 Grand Blvd., formerly home to Prime Bar & Grill.

On the north side, facing Truman Road, is a big, red sign that says “Jalapenos.” Off Grand Boulevard is a smaller white sign that says “Mexican Grill.”

No relation to the Brookside location. Nor, for that matter, to the Jalapenos Mexican Restaurant at 7729 W. 151st St. in Overland Park. (That was the first Jalapenos, founded in 1991 by Pat and Benny Hernandez. They opened a second location at 6318 Brookside Plaza in 1995. In 2013, the two men parted ways, with Pat taking over the OP location and Benny — Justin’s dad — taking Brookside.)

“It is my understanding that there’s not much we can do since they are called Jalapenos Mexican Grill,” Hernandez said.

He added: “I find it convenient that they put ‘Mexican Grill’ on the other side of the building.”

A new sign is up for Jalapeno’s Mexican Grill at 1501 Grand Blvd.

So, who’s behind Jalapenos Mexican Grill?

Jose Lainez incorporated Jalapeno KC LLC with the state of Missouri in September and earlier this month was issued a zoning clearance for a business license at 1501 Grand Blvd.

Lainez did not respond to a request for comment. Nor did Joe Porello, who owns the building.

Prime Bar & Grill closed earlier this summer, not long after a triple shooting outside the business left one man dead and two others injured.

A peek through the windows Wednesday afternoon suggested the opening of the new restaurant was not imminent. A sign posted in Spanish outside read, “Dear customer, we are very sorry, due to restructuring and modifications we will be closed, but very soon we will return to serve you, even more eagerly.”