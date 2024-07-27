No, Megan Fox Is Not Pregnant — Despite What It Looks Like in That MGK and Jelly Roll Music Video

Social media theorizing ramped up after Megan Fox's appearance in Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll's music video for 'Lonely Road'

MGK/Youtube Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in the music video for "Lonely Road"

Despite (music video) appearances, Megan Fox is not pregnant and the baby featured in Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll's clip for "Lonely Road" is not their child.

Social media speculation around the 38-year-old actress' potential pregnancy ramped up after she made a cameo in the music video for MGK's country duet “Lonely Road,” which premiered on Friday, July 26.

In the video, the two singers — who jokingly call themselves "KellyRoll" — shared their twist on John Denver's classic track "Take Me Home, Country Roads" in a heartfelt music video that also featured a cameo from Jelly Roll’s wife Bunnie Xo.



MGK/Youtube Megan Fox in the "Lonely Road" music video

The Expend4bles actress’ character appeared with a growing baby bump throughout the music video, which included scenes with MGK, 34, periodically kissing her belly. After eight months pass in the video, Fox is seen carrying "her" baby girl while visiting her partner, who has ended up in jail. At the conclusion of the video, the infant actress is introduced as Baby Violet Leika.

With online speculation circulating social media, Violet’s mother Anna Cejka confirmed on Instagram Stories that her baby starred “in the last scene” of the music video.

Reps for Megan Fox did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

MGK/Youtube Baby Violet and Megan Fox in "Lonely Road"

In real life, the actress is mom to sons Noah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, 10, and Journey River, 7½, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while MGK is dad to 15-year-old daughter Casie with ex Emma Cannon.

In March, Fox spoke about the couple's up-and-down relationship while appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

"What I can say, that [he is] what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what,” Fox told host Alex Cooper. “I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow."

In a joint Instagram post shared by MGK and Jelly Roll on July 23, the pair explained that the song took “2 years, [across] 8 different studios, 4 different countries, [and] changed the key 4 times” before they “finally got it right.”

On Friday, the two expanded on their friendship in a set of Instagram posts.

"What makes this collab so beautiful is its two guys that came from the exact same kinda place with less than zero percent of making it out. We have known each other for at least 15 years now. And in true young dumb fashion it was a tumultuous beginning and basically it’s because I was one of the many people that judged him before I gave him a chance. but over time I’ve had the honor of watching him become one of the biggest artist on earth but most importantly I’ve watched him become one of the best fathers and humans on earth," Jelly Roll, 39, captioned a clip from the music video.



"To my brother, I want you to know — the positive energy radiating off of you. I can’t even shower you with enough praises for how incredible it has been to watch you become one of the greatest most multifaceted songwriters and musicians in the game. Thank you for picking me to be on this one brother. This song was going to be hit no matter who you called I’m just honored it was me. And I’m glad the world is getting to see your heart. You’ve been misunderstood for so long it feels a bit vindicating to watch the world see your soul. You’re one of the good ones Kells."

MGK soon posted his own thanks, writing, "Jelly you are living breathing badass and a kindred soul who has shown me the path of redemption and what it looks like to believe in yourself against all odds. From us beefing 12 years ago, and fast forward to us putting out what I believe will be the biggest hit of our careers yet I'm proud to call you my brother and life feels better knowing you got my back. This lonely road ain’t so lonely my friend. 🤞🏻"

