No more Nelly: KU basketball announces Lil Jon as new Late Night in the Phog performer

KU basketball fans can now turn down for Lil Jon in a little over a month.

Grammy Award-winning producer, DJ and rapper Lil Jon will now headline KU’s 40th Late Night in the Phog, the school announced on Wednesday.

Late Night in the Phog is set for Friday, Oct. 18. Nelly was initially chosen to headline the event, but Kansas Athletics cited “extenuating circumstances” in announcing the change in musical artist.

Back in August, Nelly was arrested in a St. Louis area casino for suspected drug possession, according to an Associated Press story. His attorney, according to the AP’s story, “said an ‘overzealous’ officer targeted him and conducted an improper search.”

Last year, Flo Rida was chosen to play at the KU event.

“The five-time Grammy nominee has amassed eight number one singles on Billboard’s Rhythmic chart and several Billboard Hot 100 hit singles, including “Turn Down for What,” which earned platinum status by the Recording Industry Association of America and passed the milestone of one billion views on YouTube. His hit single “Yeah!” won the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance in 2005,” a KU Athletics news release noted.

Late Night started in 1985 and features music by the KU pep band, routines from the KU spirit squad, coach and player introductions and scrimmages for both KU basketball teams.

Per the release, student gates will open at 5:15 p.m., while gates for the general public will open at 5:30 p.m. Students can claim tickets online.

Students can sit in the general admission section and receive access to the court for the concert on a first-come, first serve basis.

According to the release, KU will also host Phog Fest on the front lawn of Allen Fieldhouse before Late Night, with activities starting at 2:30 p.m.

The activities include the Hawk Zone with inflatable games, music and more. Phog Fest will also have food trucks, giveaways from various sponsors and interactive displays.

Free parking will be available in Lot 90, to the east and south of Allen Fieldhouse across Naismith Drive, starting at 2 p.m